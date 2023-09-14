Breaking News

Dog attack in rural village leaves man in hospital and 'primary school in lockdown' - as man, 30, arrested

The attack happened in Stonall, Staffordshire. Picture: Google Street view

By Kieran Kelly

A man was rushed to hospital today after he was attacked by two dogs in a rural village in Staffordshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The dog attack, which took place in Stonall, led the a local primary school being put into lockdown.

Some children were unable to leave the school as police rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Constabulary said: "A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside.

"The other was contained within the owner’s flat."We prevented a number of school children leaving local primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy, for safety reasons. The children have since been allowed to go home.

"A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed."

Updates to follow.