Shocking footage shows dog dragged by lead behind mobility scooter as onlookers fear pet will be killed

By Will Taylor

A dog has been taken into RSPCA care after shocking footage emerged of the animal being dragged behind a mobility scooter.

The pet is seen attached to a lead and dragged along the ground, unable to keep pace with the fast-moving scooter driven by a woman.

In the clip, a man in a car passing the scooter warns the dog could die but the woman continues to drive, with the dog at one point hitting the curb.

The footage, which is thought to have been recorded in the Erdington area in Birmingham, has shocked viewers.

An RSPCA spokesman said: "A dog who was seen in a video posted online has been seized by police and is now in RSPCA care and being checked over by a vet.

"Our inquiries are ongoing so we won't be releasing any further information at this time, but we'd like to thank West Midlands Police for assisting with this investigation and helping to find the dog so quickly."

The dog has been taken into RSPCA care. Picture: SWNS

Officers in Stockland Green managed to track down the dog after the video emerged.

"You're hurting the dog!" a man shouts at the woman in the scooter.

"Sorry?" she shouts back.

The helpless dog has its lead tied to the scooter but it is unable to stand or run on all fours, with the vehicle moving too fast for it to keep up – leaving the animal scraping its body along the road.

"You're hitting the curb! Bro, the dog's going to die," the man shouts.

"The dog's going to die, stop the f***ing thing man," says another onlooker.

The pet was tracked down later by police neighbourhood officers.

Onlookers tried to get her to stop. Picture: SWNS

"Stockland Green NHT had a great result tonight in locating the dog seen on video footage being pulled behind a mobility scooter," said a West Midlands Police account.

"The dog is now safe with the RSPCA and being treated by a vet. An investigation has begun."