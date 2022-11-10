Shocking footage shows dog dragged by lead behind mobility scooter as onlookers fear pet will be killed

10 November 2022, 10:19

By Will Taylor

A dog has been taken into RSPCA care after shocking footage emerged of the animal being dragged behind a mobility scooter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pet is seen attached to a lead and dragged along the ground, unable to keep pace with the fast-moving scooter driven by a woman.

In the clip, a man in a car passing the scooter warns the dog could die but the woman continues to drive, with the dog at one point hitting the curb.

The footage, which is thought to have been recorded in the Erdington area in Birmingham, has shocked viewers.

Read more: 'Hundreds of MPs' have downloaded I'm A Celeb app to force Matt Hancock to face nightmare trials every day

An RSPCA spokesman said: "A dog who was seen in a video posted online has been seized by police and is now in RSPCA care and being checked over by a vet.

"Our inquiries are ongoing so we won't be releasing any further information at this time, but we'd like to thank West Midlands Police for assisting with this investigation and helping to find the dog so quickly."

The dog has been taken into RSPCA care
The dog has been taken into RSPCA care. Picture: SWNS

Officers in Stockland Green managed to track down the dog after the video emerged.

"You're hurting the dog!" a man shouts at the woman in the scooter.

"Sorry?" she shouts back.

Read more: Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

The helpless dog has its lead tied to the scooter but it is unable to stand or run on all fours, with the vehicle moving too fast for it to keep up – leaving the animal scraping its body along the road.

"You're hitting the curb! Bro, the dog's going to die," the man shouts.

"The dog's going to die, stop the f***ing thing man," says another onlooker.

The pet was tracked down later by police neighbourhood officers.

Onlookers tried to get her to stop
Onlookers tried to get her to stop. Picture: SWNS

"Stockland Green NHT had a great result tonight in locating the dog seen on video footage being pulled behind a mobility scooter," said a West Midlands Police account.

"The dog is now safe with the RSPCA and being treated by a vet. An investigation has begun."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Killer who set partner on fire 20 years ago in 'Reservoir Dogs' attack jailed

Breaking
London bus drivers have announced strikes in part of the capital in the Christmas run-up

Warnings of 'widespread disruption' as London bus drivers to go on strike in run-up to Christmas

A man has been banned from the Royal Opera House for heckling a child actor

Heckler who shouted at 12-year-old actor banned for life from Royal Opera House

Steve Barclay will meet with union bosses

NHS faces six months of nurses' strikes as hospitals set to scrap appointments and impose Xmas staffing levels

Ukraine worries the Russian retreat could be a trap

Ukraine fears a trap as Russia 'withdraws' from key industrial city of Kherson

Ian Kirwan was allegedly stabbed to death by a gang of youths

Schoolboy, 14, 'stabbed IT worker to death' in mass supermarket brawl

Matthew Smith (L) was a teacher at St Thomas's School

Teacher at Prince George's old £20,000 school pleads guilty to child sex crimes

LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: Which lines are affected?

Just Stop Oil is holding up the M25 for a fourth day in a row

Just Stop Oil cause more chaos as they climb M25 gantries for fourth time on Tube strike day

John Lewis releases tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

John Lewis releases 'gorgeous' tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

Suella Braverman and the gridlock on the M25

Suella Braverman demands crackdown on eco 'extremists' who are getting 'out of control'

The red Suzuki overtaking the ambulance

Watch as driver repeatedly blocks an ambulance on call in worst case ‘ever seen’ by emergency service

Chris Heaton-Harris has said hundreds of MPs could be voting for Matt Hancock to go through Bushtucker trials

'Hundreds of MPs' have downloaded I'm A Celeb app to force Matt Hancock to face nightmare trials every day

Victoria Bus Station Crash Scene

London bus driver admits causing death of woman after electric bus smash outside of Victoria Station

Bob Geldof And The Boomtown Rats Play Cortona Mix Festival

Boomtown Rats lead guitarist Garry Roberts has died aged 72

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Bambury spoke on ITV Meridian about missing his father's funeral due to the protests on the M25

Man who missed his dad's funeral because of Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 said he will 'never, ever forgive' them
Police at the scene in Harrow on the Hill

Triple stabbing at Harrow on the Hill station in north west London

Kate gave a little boy her poppy during a royal outing

Kate Middleton gives boy her poppy in sweet moment during visit to London children's centre
Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest

Arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch at scene of eco-protest 'in retrospect not necessary,' police admit
A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Digger driver ‘rammed into house and car in Wales before driving to McDonald’s and ordering burger meal’
A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: When is it and which lines will be affected?

Simon Lingard went to fight in Ukraine

'Real life hero': Family pays tribute to Brit ex special forces soldier killed fighting Russians in Ukraine
The surgeons recreated the woman's nose on her arm, and grew bio-material on it before transplanting it onto her face

Woman has nose grown on her arm before having it successfully transplanted onto her face

Kerrod Frahm is accused of failing to get his son Tristian help

Father charged with manslaughter 'after ignoring son's snakebite and going to bed before boy died'
Nurses have voted to go on strike

Hundreds of thousands of nurses to go on strike at the end of the year over pay dispute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

I'm a Celeb biggins

Christopher Biggins will hand in his Jungle crown if Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celeb, he tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape
James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'
‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari’s callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns
James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest
Alan Shearer and Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit