Shocked pub punter finds dog standing up beside him at the next urinal

Dax shocked a punter with his human-like behaviour. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A drinker was very surprised to find an apparently toilet-trained dog standing up next to him in the toilets at a pub.

The customer managed to take a photo of Dax, a Mastiff cross at the Plough pub in Stockport near Manchester.

Sharing the photos, pub landlady Danielle Duce said: "For any of our gentlemen punters that struggle with the basics of toilet training..... here's a quick demonstration from our very own Dax!

"Needless to say, the punter who took the photos was a little surprised when the dog took a leak next to him, but after two years in this pub, nothing surprises me anymore!"

She added that this is not the first time that Dax has showed off his party trick.

Dax. Picture: Facebook/The Plough

Ms Duce said: "I have been told by customers in The Plough that he has done this before, but normally cocks his leg at the trough.

"Luckily this time, the customer thought to photograph him. His reaction, and that of the whole pub was complete amazement and hilarity.

She added: "My other dog, Izzy, the beagle, is a female dog, but she also pees down grids. I have never trained either to do this, so God only knows how they picked it up."

Dax. Picture: Facebook/The Plough

Ms Duce said Dax could also be cheeky around the pub in other ways.

"He steals everyone's food in here, so sneakily it's untrue. The regulars know now that food needs to be at least six feet off the floor if you don't want to lose it.

She added: "He's even opened zipped up handbags to steal cheeseburgers."