Domestic abuse suspect crushed to death after climbing in bin

A man died after being found unresponsive in the back of a bin lorry (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man found crushed to death in a bin lorry is thought to have climbed inside to hide from police.

The man, in his late 40s, was in the bin when it was tipped into a bin by binmen on their rounds in Wimbledon in south west London.

He was found in the rear of the bin lorry at 9.25am on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time earlier police had been called to a nearby domestic disturbance where a woman in her late 40s and a young boy were injured.

A suspect fled the scene - and police later said they found an unresponsive man in the rear of the lorry - who was pronounced dead.

The boy and woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening or life changing, police said.

Police were not chasing the man at the time, a source told The Sun.

Detectives are working to establish whether the man deliberately threw himself into the cart.

A post-mortem is to be carried out to establish further details about his death.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At 9.05am on Monday, July 10, a call was made to police from a nearby address where a woman in her late 40s and a young boy were reported to be injured.

“Their injuries were subsequently found not to be life-threatening or changing.

“Officers who attended were later informed that a man had been found unresponsive in the rear of a refuse lorry.

“LAS and LFB attended, but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained, but not suspicious at this time.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“No other parties are believed to be involved and no arrests have been made with regard to this incident.

“The family have asked that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

“Please quote CAD 2095/10JUL.

“To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”