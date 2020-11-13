Dominic Cummings: LBC’s Westminster Correspondent on the influence of No 10’s most infamous adviser

13 November 2020, 19:09

File photo: Dominic Cummings leaves his house
File photo: Dominic Cummings leaves his house. Picture: PA

By Ben Kentish

It is impossible to overstate the influence that Dominic Cummings has had on government policy – and through it, all of our lives – over the last year.

As Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser, he has been at the very forefront of the government’s response to Covid 19, involved in virtually every decision the Prime Minister has taken.

And unusually, he has also been given the remit to pursue his own projects: mass Covid, funding for new UK satellites, civil service reform and the introduce of border quarantine among them.

No longer. With immediate effect, Cummings and his close ally Lee Cain, until now Boris Johnson’s Director of Communications, are out.

They are, after the PM, the two most influential people in No10 – perhaps even in government. But from Monday, there will no longer be part of the government.

Johnson’s top team will instead have a very difficult look. In time, expect that to translate into a different style of government: softer, perhaps, more conciliatory, more liberal – more akin, in other words, to the style leadership Johnson displayed as Mayor of London.

The reasons for the two mens’ exit will become clear in the coming days but it follows mounting reports of discord within Boris Johnson’s top team.

The appointment of Allegra Stratton as the PM’s new on-camera spokesperson is said to have particularly angered Cain, especially after she insisted that she report directly to Johnson, not to Cain as expected.

Fearing being sidelined, he is reported to have asked Johnson to appoint him as No 10 Chief of Staff. Johnson wasn’t convinced, so Cain left.

Cummings was unhappy with his ally’s exit and soon followed suit. It was, in truth, likely only a matter of time – many cabinet ministers and Tory MPs have been urging Boris Johnson to remove his top adviser of him for some time and will not be sad to see the back of him.

But even his critics would accept that Cummings had huge influence in No10 and was a defining figure in the Johnson government.

The biggest question now is who will assume that mantle. The Prime Minister is now expected to appoint a more traditional chief of staff to oversee the running of No 10 and his government.

Whoever assumes that role will play a hugely significant part in British politics in the weeks, months and probably yes to come.

Boris Johnson will no doubt hope that whoever it is proves less controversial than the man they will, in effect, by replacing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US flag

Two killed in explosion at US veterans’ hospital

China has finally congratulated Joe Biden for being elected US President (File photo: 04/12/13)

China congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Belarus Protests

Thousands protest after Belarus opposition supporter ‘killed by security forces’
Pope Francis

Pope congratulates Joe Biden on election victory

AP Week in Pictures Asia

42 dead after typhoon causes widespread flooding in Philippines
The R value has dropped to as low as 1 across the UK

R value drops to as low as 1 across the UK, Sage scientists say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?
Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

Covid: Which areas in England will get rapid turnaround mass testing support?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval
Caller reveals how she narrowly escaped being murdered by a serial killer

Caller reveals how she narrowly escaped being murdered by a serial killer
James O'Brien caller: Dominic Cummings is leaving because of Covid impact

James O'Brien caller: Dominic Cummings is leaving because of Covid impact
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller on working from home

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller on working from home

Transport Secretary pledges local residents will be consulted over traffic schemes

Transport Secretary pledges local residents will be consulted over traffic schemes
The LBC listener branded the PM's response 'sad'

Listener thanks Sir Keir Starmer for raising his plight at PMQs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London