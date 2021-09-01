Dominic Raab to be grilled by MPs over 'biggest foreign policy failing in a generation'

1 September 2021, 07:01 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 07:15

The Foreign Secretary faces a grilling from MPs
The Foreign Secretary faces a grilling from MPs. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Foreign Secretary faces a grilling from MPs as the Opposition claim he "had 18 months to prepare but was missing in action".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is set to be questioned about the government's Afghanistan policy by MPs on the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee later today.

Described by Labour as the "biggest foreign policy failing in a generation", Mr Raab has been accused of multiple shortcomings.

You can watch MPs questioning Dominic Raab here, live, from 2pm.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Mr Raab has questions to answer on "much more than the chaos of the last two weeks", and accused the Government of "complacency and indifference".

She said: "This has been the biggest foreign policy failing in a generation.

"The Foreign Secretary has serious questions to answer when he appears before the Foreign Affairs Committee."

Ms Nandy added: "The Foreign Secretary had 18 months to prepare but was missing in action.

"As a result, on his watch Britain has become weaker in the world and faces greater risks from terrorism."

But Downing Street insisted Boris Johnson has "full confidence" in Mr Raab after reports suggesting he will be "toast" at the next Cabinet reshuffle, and would be moved away from his role as Foreign Secretary amid mounting criticism.

Some of the ire was for remaining on holiday in Crete as the Taliban was taking back control of Afghanistan.

MPs on the cross-party foreign affairs committee have been given an hour to question Raab on Wednesday about what one member, Labour MP Neil Coyle, called “the worst crisis since Suez”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Universal Credit uplift will not be upheld, the government has confirmed

Minister resists calls to stop planned £20 cut to Universal Credit
A firefighter battles a blaze near South Lake Tahoe, California

Strong winds push wildfire closer to California resort

Colin Pitchfork will reportedly be released this week.

Colin Pitchfork: Child murderer to be released this week after rejected appeal - reports
Drivers will need to keep an eye out for the new form of petrol

New eco-petrol introduced at UK filling stations from today

A new Covid strain has been designated a variant of concern

Mu: New Covid strain designated variant of interest by WHO

Damage to ship docking facilities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Port Fourchon, Louisiana

Louisianans swelter in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock
'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech
UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits
Julie Etchingham shares Afghanistan memories she'll 'never forget'

Julie Etchingham shares Afghanistan memories she'll 'never forget'
'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London