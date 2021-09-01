Dominic Raab to be grilled by MPs over 'biggest foreign policy failing in a generation'

The Foreign Secretary faces a grilling from MPs. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The Foreign Secretary faces a grilling from MPs as the Opposition claim he "had 18 months to prepare but was missing in action".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is set to be questioned about the government's Afghanistan policy by MPs on the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee later today.

Described by Labour as the "biggest foreign policy failing in a generation", Mr Raab has been accused of multiple shortcomings.

You can watch MPs questioning Dominic Raab here, live, from 2pm.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Mr Raab has questions to answer on "much more than the chaos of the last two weeks", and accused the Government of "complacency and indifference".

She said: "This has been the biggest foreign policy failing in a generation.

"The Foreign Secretary has serious questions to answer when he appears before the Foreign Affairs Committee."

Ms Nandy added: "The Foreign Secretary had 18 months to prepare but was missing in action.

"As a result, on his watch Britain has become weaker in the world and faces greater risks from terrorism."

But Downing Street insisted Boris Johnson has "full confidence" in Mr Raab after reports suggesting he will be "toast" at the next Cabinet reshuffle, and would be moved away from his role as Foreign Secretary amid mounting criticism.

Some of the ire was for remaining on holiday in Crete as the Taliban was taking back control of Afghanistan.

MPs on the cross-party foreign affairs committee have been given an hour to question Raab on Wednesday about what one member, Labour MP Neil Coyle, called “the worst crisis since Suez”.