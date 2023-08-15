Donald Trump criminally charged in Georgia over alleged attempt to overturn 2020 US presidential election

15 August 2023, 05:33 | Updated: 15 August 2023, 05:53

Donald Trump has been criminally charged for the fourth time this year
Donald Trump has been criminally charged for the fourth time this year. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump has been charged with trying to overturn his presidential election defeat in Georgia.

He has been indicted along with 18 people in a 41-charge sheet over alleged actions during the 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

It is the fourth time this year Trump has been criminally charged in 2023. The ex-president denies the accusations against him.

The defendants listed include Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor who worked as Trump's lawyer, and Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff.

The indictment, issued late on Monday night US time, brands the defendants as a "criminal organisation" who "knowingly and wilfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favour of Trump".

Trump has been charged again
Trump has been charged again. Picture: Alamy

Most seriously, it accuses them of breaching the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, more commonly referred to as Rico, which can lead to up to 20 years behind bars.

It also accuses them of crimes including false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to defraud the state and theft and perjury.

Trump's campaign team for the 2024 presidential election called the indictment "bogus" and claimed it was designed to "damage the dominant Trump campaign".

Trump's team lashed out as Willis
Trump's team lashed out as Willis. Picture: Alamy

It hit out at Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County - the area that includes the state's capital Atlanta - calling the Democrat a "rabid partisan".

The team said: "This latest co-ordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people, but also exposes the true motivation driving their fabricated accusations."

Willis has given Trump and the accused until midday on August 25 to surrender to police, and said she hoped to try all defendants together.

Despite a raft of charges relating to the 2020 election, Trump is in pole position to secure the Republican Party's nomination to take on Joe Biden next year in a rerun of the same election that has led to so many legal problems for him.

The indictment covers 41 charges
The indictment covers 41 charges. Picture: Alamy

He already faces charges filed by federal prosecutors in Washington over allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump was recorded asking Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of statement to "find" 11,780 votes in the battleground state so he could beat Biden there.

Eight people who signed a certificate claiming Trump won the election have reached deals with Fulton County prosecutors.

