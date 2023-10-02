'Single greatest witch hunt of all time': Donald Trump launches eight-minute tirade as civil fraud trial begins

2 October 2023, 18:05

Donald Trump has called today's trial a 'scam', a 'sham' and a 'witch hunt'
Donald Trump has called today's trial a 'scam', a 'sham' and a 'witch hunt'. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Donald Trump has arrived at a Manhattan court for the beginning of a civil case in which he and his corporate empire have been accused of fraud over several years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wearing a dark suit and blue tie, Trump spoke to reporters shortly after arriving at court, saying that the proceedings are part of “the single greatest witch hunt of all time.”

He said: “We have a judge who ruled that the properties are worth a tiny fraction of what they actually are.

“We have a racist attorney general who is a horror show who ran on the basis that she was going to get Trump before she even knew anything about me. She used this to run for governor, she failed in her attempt to run for governor, she had virtually no poll. She came back and she said, ‘well, now I’ll go back to get Trump again,’ and this is what we have.

“It’s a scam, it’s a sham. Just so you know, my financial statements are phenomenal.”

Last week, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron found he is liable for fraud which took place over the course of a decade.

The former president labelled the judge’s ruling “the corporate death penalty”.

The court found that Donald Trump used fudged financial statements to make his net worth look higher than it was.
The court found that Donald Trump used fudged financial statements to make his net worth look higher than it was. Picture: Alamy

Speaking inside the courtroom before the trial, he claims today’s trial is “totally coordinated” because “[he’s] leading Biden by ten points and [he’s] leading the Republicans by 50 and 60 points.”

Read more: Melania Trump ‘renegotiates pre-nup’ after Donald Trump found liable for fraud

Read more: Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers as he built his empire

New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling for Donald Trump to pay at least $250m (£204m) in fines.

Before the trial, New York Attorney General Letitia James said, 'Justice will prevail.'
Before the trial, New York Attorney General Letitia James said, 'Justice will prevail.'. Picture: Alamy

Trump had not been expected to attend in person but on Sunday night he confirmed he will appear at the Manhattan court.

The case marks the start of the several civil and criminal cases for Trump that will stretch into next year. He faces 91 criminal charges in four cases but denies any wrongdoing and says they amount to a witch-hunt to prevent him returning to the White House.

The trial could end up as a dispute over the punishment meted out to Trump, his sons Donald Jr, 45, and Eric, 39, and the company.

James had asked the judge to issue a summary judgment before the trial, arguing there was “undisputed evidence” that Trump and the company secured “hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten savings and profits”.

Engoron wrote in his ruling that court documents given in evidence “clearly contain fraudulent valuations”.

He said Trump and the company operated in a “fantasy world”, ignoring planning and rent restrictions to boost property value.

Trump is accused of overstating his wealth to secure larger bank loans.

In all, James alleges Trump boosted his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion.Engoron cited six properties that Trump overvalued in financial disclosures.

In the four years to 2016, when he won the presidential election, he claimed that his three-floor apartment at Trump Tower was three times bigger than it is.

This, the judge said, led to an overvaluation of up to $207 million. Trump’s legal team argued that the measurement was subjective but carried out in good faith, a notion rejected by the judge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The Mayor of Birmingham Andy Street has warned scrapping HS2 would damage the UK's international credibility

'We have to see it through': Scrapping HS2 would damage UK's reputation on world stage, Birmingham mayor warns PM

Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris

At least 10 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

Pope Francis

Pope suggests same-sex union blessings in response to conservative cardinals

Tory MP Tom Hunt made the claim at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester

'Not xenophobic' to want town centres to not feel like a 'foreign country', Tory MP says

Jeremy Clarkson's barley, durum wheat, and lion's mane mushroom crops all failed to pass food checks this year.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals how problems at 'Diddly Squat' farm left him on the verge of selling up

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son

HS2

What is HS2 and is it going to be scrapped?

Donald Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as civil fraud trial opens

The ban will be brought into effect in months

'Children should be in the classroom to learn': Gillian Keegan orders blanket ban of mobile phones in schools

Breaking
Former Manchester City striker Francis Lee

Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee dies aged 79

Spain Nightclub Fire

Two still missing after nightclub fire kills 13 in Spain

Mr Brown's family has paid tribute and thanked the police and community.

‘Kind-hearted and harmless’ black man, 61, killed in suspected racist attack as woman, 36, charged with murder

Oldest Skydiver

Dorothy, 104, hoping for record as world’s oldest skydiver

Exclusive
Speculation is growing that ministers are about to bin the Manchester leg of HS2

HS2 Manchester leg 'set to be scrapped' as Burnham says Tories are treating Northerners ‘like second class citizens’

From left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift joined by fellow A-listers at Kansas City Chiefs game

Beyonce

Beyonce follows Taylor Swift as her Renaissance tour heads to the cinema

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt speaking today at the Conservative Party conference

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says taxes are ‘too high’ in Britain - but can’t say when they might come down
The incident left her so injured that she needed to be taken to a "hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist."

Woman sues Disney after waterslide 'wedgie' left her with blood ‘rushing between her legs’ after ‘violent injury’
Protesters outside New York Supreme Court ahead of former President Donald Trump’s trial

Donald Trump arrives in court for trial scrutinising his business practices

Adolf Hitler’s birth house in Braunau am Inn, Austria

Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Austria into police station

The delivery driver has been acquitted

Delivery driver acquitted of shooting YouTuber in the chest in prank gone wrong

Andrew Tate

If not Andrew Tate, then who? Yaman Mohammed asks what role models are there for young men

Dale Houghton, 31, admitted taunting rival fans with a picture of tragic Bradley Lowery

'Utterly deplorable': Sheffield Wednesday supporter admits mocking rival fans with picture of tragic Bradley Lowery
Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Kariko, left, and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman

Nobel Prize for medicine won by Covid-19 vaccine scientists

Tom Hanks posted the picture of the fake version of himself to his social media.

Tom Hanks warns fans about ‘AI version’ of himself in dental plan ad

A second investigation has reportedly been launched.

Russell Brand now being investigated by Thames Valley Police over claims of harassment and stalking

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit