Melania Trump ‘renegotiates pre-nup’ after Donald Trump found liable for fraud

Melania Trump renegotiates her pre-nup amid Donald Trump's legal troubles. Picture: Alamy

Melania Trump has “quietly” renegotiated her pre-nup agreement with Donald Trump before his latest run for the US presidency as his legal problems mount.

Over the past 12 months, Melania and her legal team have been discussing the “terms of her marital agreement” to secure her own future as well as that of their teenage son, Barron, sources have told The New York Post.

Donald, Barron and Melania Trump. Picture: Alamy

“This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement.

"Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron.”

Melania's new arrangement covers agreements on money and property, sources claim.

Trump’s legal woes mounted this month when a New York judge ruled he had overstated his worth. This could result in him losing control of Trump Tower and other New York properties.

He has faces jail having been indicted four times. These include provoking a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in an apparent attempt to prevent the 2020 election result from being verified and acting illegally to try to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

A source told the Post: “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain, “ a source said.

Any new deal would provide “a more solid future” for Melania and Barron, 17.

Donald and Melania Trump. Picture: Alamy

The source added: “It’s not that she threatened to leave him. It’s definitely the underlying idea.” However, the insider also stressed that Melania, 53, was not planning to leave her husband of 18 years.

Trump is the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Melania has not been seen with him on the campaign trail.

Their last appearance together was at the Mar-a-Lago Easter brunch.