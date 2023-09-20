Donald Trump Jr hacked with wild posts including claims his dad has died and North Korea about to get 'smoked'

20 September 2023, 14:38

Donald Trump Jr suggested his father had died in a hacked tweet
Donald Trump Jr suggested his father had died in a hacked tweet. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account was hacked and flooded with a series of outlandish and confusing posts.

The first in the series of hacked posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads: "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024."

Another claims that "North Korea is about to get smoked."

Other tweets include references to Jeffrey Epstein, Joe Biden, YouTuber Logan Paul and Elon Musk.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump
Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump. Picture: Alamy

Longtime spokesperson for former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Andrew Surabian, noted in his own tweet that the posts were the result of a hack. 

Tweets from Donald Trump Jr
Some of the deleted Tweets from Donald Trump Jr. Picture: Social Media

Less than a half-hour after the posts started, it appeared the hacker was booted and Trump Jr. regained control of his account by deleting the posts.

His brother and Trump's middle son Eric Trump, joked in his own post to X: "I don't want Donald J Trump Jr to get his account back - this is all too entertaining."

