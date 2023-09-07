Donald Trump challenges Meghan Markle to debate as he accuses her of being 'disrespectful' to late Queen

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has challenged Meghan Markle to a debate after accusing her of treating the late Queen with "disrespect".

Trump said he would "love to debate" Meghan as he criticised her relationship with the royals.

When asked whether he would sit down with Harry and Meghan, Trump said “set it up”, adding: "Let’s go do something. I’d love to debate her. I would love it."

He went on to accuse her off treating the late Queen with “disrespect” and said he "didn’t like" the fact the couple "were getting US security when they came here".

In the lead up to Trump's 2016 election win, Meghan spoke out against Trump, saying she found the 77-year-old "divisive" and "misogynistic".

She said she would move to Canada if he beat Hillary Clinton.

Addressing Meghan's relationship with the royals, Trump told talk show host Hugh Hewitt: “I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman.

“I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones.”

He later added: "I disagree so much with what they’re doing."

The former president also hit out at Joe Biden, comparing him to the Queen.

“At 95, she was so sharp,” he said. “She was 100 per cent. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet.”

Trump's comments come after he pleaded not guilty to charges of election interference in Georgia.

He and 18 others were charged last month in a 41-count indictment that outlined an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters, who chose Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.

Trump already faces charges filed by federal prosecutors in Washington over allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

He was recorded asking Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of statement to "find" 11,780 votes in the battleground state so he could beat Biden there.