Prince Harry will ‘never forgive’ King Charles for revoking honorary military titles after he stepped down as senior royal

6 September 2023, 18:44

Prince Harry 'hates' that he lost his honorary titles.
Prince Harry 'hates' that he lost his honorary titles. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry will ‘never forgive’ King Charles for revoking his honorary military titles after he stepped down as a senior working royal.

The Duke of Sussex formerly held several honorary military titles, including commodore-in-chief of small ships and diving, honorary air commandment of RAF Honnington, and captain general of the Royal Marines.

The Duke was initially awarded the titles by his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, after he served in two tours of Afghanistan.

But after Prince Harry announced his plans to step down from his royal duties in 2020, these titles were revoked the following year when he officially stepped down as a senior working royal.

Royal author and biographer Robert Jonson has now claimed that the Duke "hates" that his titles were removed by his father.

"He hates the idea that he is not captain general of the Royal Marines … and he hates the fact that he’s lost all these positions," Mr Jobson told The Royal Beat.

"If he’d been in the royal family, and not gone down this path, I think he’d have been hugely beneficial to the country, and he could have done even more," he added.

Prince Harry joined Hollywood A-listers to watch Messi's victory in LA.
Prince Harry joined Hollywood A-listers to watch Messi's victory in LA. Picture: Getty

The royal titles are a sensitive subject for Harry and it’s unlikely the Duke will ever forgive his father for removing them, the royal biographer went on to claim.

It comes after Prince Harry was spotted among major A-listers watching Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 win in LA over the weekend.

The Duke is also set to fly back to the UK this week for the annual WellChild Awards, a charity he has been patron of for 15 years.

Despite his return, a palace insider has claimed the King has "no time in the diary" to see the Duke.

The event is set to take place a day before the first anniversary of the Queen’s death on Friday.

Harry and Meghan are also set to appear again at the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf at the end of this week.

A spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf.

"The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by the Duchess shortly after the games begin."

Barbara Slater announced the plans on Wednesday.

Head of BBC Sport Barbara Slater announces her retirement six months after Gary Lineker debacle
Khalife has fled from prison

Police launch manhunt after soldier accused of terror offences escapes from jail 'by hanging underneath delivery van'
Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA after kissing Jenni Hermoso

Spain's Jenni Hermoso files sexual assault complaint against suspended FA boss Luis Rubiales after World Cup kiss
Roku logo

Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce

Leo the cat

Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into swollen river

Antony has been accused of being violent to his ex Gabriela Cavallin, claims he vehemently denies

Man United break silence after Antony's ex-girlfriend accuses him of headbutting her and damaging breast implant
Harris Wolobah died after trying the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

Teenager dies after eating dangerously spicy tortilla while doing viral 'One Chip Challenge'
Stricken F1 legend Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' according to his friend

Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' his friend reveals in tragic update

The man was arrested after his journey was intercepted.

Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel arrested after standoff
A delegate walks in front of a mural outside the convention centre in Nairobi hosting the Africa Climate Summit

African Climate Summit urges world leaders to back global tax on fossil fuels

