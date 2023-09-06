Prince Harry will ‘never forgive’ King Charles for revoking honorary military titles after he stepped down as senior royal

Prince Harry 'hates' that he lost his honorary titles. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry will ‘never forgive’ King Charles for revoking his honorary military titles after he stepped down as a senior working royal.

The Duke of Sussex formerly held several honorary military titles, including commodore-in-chief of small ships and diving, honorary air commandment of RAF Honnington, and captain general of the Royal Marines.

The Duke was initially awarded the titles by his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, after he served in two tours of Afghanistan.

But after Prince Harry announced his plans to step down from his royal duties in 2020, these titles were revoked the following year when he officially stepped down as a senior working royal.

Royal author and biographer Robert Jonson has now claimed that the Duke "hates" that his titles were removed by his father.

"He hates the idea that he is not captain general of the Royal Marines … and he hates the fact that he’s lost all these positions," Mr Jobson told The Royal Beat.

"If he’d been in the royal family, and not gone down this path, I think he’d have been hugely beneficial to the country, and he could have done even more," he added.

Prince Harry joined Hollywood A-listers to watch Messi's victory in LA. Picture: Getty

The royal titles are a sensitive subject for Harry and it’s unlikely the Duke will ever forgive his father for removing them, the royal biographer went on to claim.

It comes after Prince Harry was spotted among major A-listers watching Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 win in LA over the weekend.

The Duke is also set to fly back to the UK this week for the annual WellChild Awards, a charity he has been patron of for 15 years.

Despite his return, a palace insider has claimed the King has "no time in the diary" to see the Duke.

The event is set to take place a day before the first anniversary of the Queen’s death on Friday.

Harry and Meghan are also set to appear again at the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf at the end of this week.

A spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf.

"The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by the Duchess shortly after the games begin."