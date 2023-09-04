Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA

4 September 2023, 13:05

Harry watches during Major League Soccer match
Harry watches during Major League Soccer match. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry was spotted among major A-listers watching Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 win in LA over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry donned a Los Angeles FC scarf as he watched his local club play against Messi's side on Sunday.

Despite Inter Miami coming out on top, the excited prince could be seen grinning and cheering throughout the match, which took place at the BMO Stadium.

Other famous faces at the event included Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Selena Gomez and LeBron James.

DiCaprio kept a low profile in a black baseball cap and sunglasses while others sported LAFC caps.

A pre-match "notable attendees" form also showed that Brit stars Gerard Butler, Tom Holland and Liam Gallagher were due to make an appearance.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham eagerly watched on throughout the game as his side continued their winning streak.

Messi signed for the Miami side in July, and has since helped the team jump up the league table.

Read more: King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Read more: Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

But one person who was noticeably absent from the game was Meghan, who was understood to have been on the VIP list for the game but did not attend.

It comes after she and Harry recently went to the first night of Beyonce's Renaissance world tour in California.

The pair are due to appear together again at the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf at the end of this week.

A spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf.

"The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by the Duchess shortly after the games begin."

