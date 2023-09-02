King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary

King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Jenny Medlicott

The King has no time to see his son when he returns to the UK for a charity awards event this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for the annual WellChild Awards, a charity he has been patron of for 15 years.

But both King Charles and Prince William have no plans to see the Duke of Sussex on his return, according to reports.

Despite his return, a palace insider has claimed the King has "no time in the diary" to see the Duke.

It also seems unlikely the Duke and his brother will be reuniting anytime soon, as the insider claimed the pair have not seen each other for months since the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ in January.

It comes ahead of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death this Friday 8 September.

Harry’s £80m Netflix docuseries ‘Invictus Games’ launched earlier this week.

The games are an adaptive sports competition launched by Harry in 2014 for injured service personnel and veterans.

Read more: Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Read more: Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy

King Charles attended the Highland Games today. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry's new docuseries was launched on Wednesday. . Picture: Netflix

In the docuseries, the Duke claimed he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan.

But this claim has since been subject to controversy after it emerged Harry said in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not receive an invitation to the Royal Family’s annual reunion at Balmoral in Scotland this year.

Harry is set to return for the awards on Thursday ahead of the first anniversary of the Queen’s death on Friday.

He will spend time at the event on Thursday with the charity’s winners and their families.

Speaking on the Invictus Games series, the Duke opened up about his experience of post-traumatic stress disorder, which he said was triggered by his return from a tour of Afghanistan in 2012 as it triggered an “unravelling”.

“I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me," the Duke said.

“Unfortunately, like most of us the first time you really consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously.”