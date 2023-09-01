Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

1 September 2023, 17:51 | Updated: 1 September 2023, 17:56

Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Unheard tapes have been revealed of Princess Diana telling how Charles said he was "disappointed" when Prince Harry was born.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Diana recorded the tapes in the 1990s for her biographer Andrew Morton - the author behind the book Diana: Her True Story.

Snippets from the audio have been released just a day after the 26th anniversary of Diana's death as part of an upcoming US documentary.

Read more: Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy

Read more: Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death

Diana and Charles leaving hospital with a newborn Harry
Diana and Charles leaving hospital with a newborn Harry. Picture: Alamy

In the audio, Diana can be heard saying: "At Harry's christening Charles went up to Mummy and said 'we're so disappointed, we wanted a girl' and Mummy snapped his head off and said 'you should realise you are lucky to have a child that's normal'.

"Ever since that day, the shutters have come down. That's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him."

Another clip revealed Diana's dislike for her stepmother, Raine Spencer, who married her father in 1976.

Diana with Charles and the Queen
Diana with Charles and the Queen. Picture: Getty

After he died, Raine left her family seat of Althorp. Speaking on the matter, Diana says: "I was so angry. I told her, 'I hate you so much. If only you knew how much we all hated you for what you've done.

"'You've ruined the house, you've spent Daddy's money.' I said everything I possibly could and Raine said, 'you have no idea how much pain mother put your father through'.

Charles and Diana got married in 1981
Charles and Diana got married in 1981. Picture: Getty

"I said, 'Pain, Raine? That's one word you don't even know how to relate to.

"'In my job and in my role, I see people suffer like you've never seen. And you call that pain?' I said, 'you've got a lot to learn'."

Diana and stepmother Raine Spencer
Diana and stepmother Raine Spencer. Picture: Getty

Diana and her siblings called their stepmother "Acid Raine" and often sang "Raine, Raine, go away!"

In a separate clip released in a 2017 documentary, Diana refers to her "ridiculous" wedding to Charles in 1981.

"It was so grown up," she said. "Here's Diana, a kindergarten teacher. I mean the whole thing was ridiculous."

Charles and Diana divorced in 1996
Charles and Diana divorced in 1996. Picture: Getty

Tom Jennings, who produced both the current documentary and the 2017 film, told ABC: "When the first film came out, people were blown away because they had not heard Diana talk like this before.

"It's a style of storytelling that is very difficult to do but I think it is the closest thing to the truth that you can get because nothing gets in your way. 

Diana with William and Charles
Diana with William and Charles. Picture: Getty

"It is important as part of Diana's legacy to allow more of those tapes to be heard."

The news comes less than a week before the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth, Charles' mother.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, centre with police shield, are confronted by US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol on January 6 2021

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, southeastern France, on Friday

French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims

A woman’s umbrella is blown at the seaside as Typhoon Saola hits Hong Kong

Hong Kong and other parts of China grind to near halt as typhoon passes

PC Harry Chaplin's vehicle collided with the family car at speed

Shocking footage of police officer smashing car into family vehicle at twice the speed limit, seriously injuring mother of two
Squatters stand on a rooftop overlooking the scene of one of South Africa’s deadliest inner-city fires in Johannesburg

Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 76

An officer pointing his gun at Ta’Kiya Young moments before shooting her through the windshield

Authorities release video showing deadly police shooting of pregnant black woman

Sir Michael's cause of death has been revealed

Sir Michael Parkinson's cause of death revealed after legendary broadcaster passed away aged 88

Alpacas on a farm

Man jailed for using pandemic cash to buy alpaca farm

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante

‘Extremely dangerous’ murderer still at large after prison escape

Mahek Bukhari will be jailed for the murder of two young men.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari blows kiss to dad as she is jailed for life alongside mum for murder of two men in car chase

A Nasa spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander

Nasa craft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander

Two tourists from Morocco have been shot dead after straying into Algerian waters (Left: Stock image Right: Survivor Mohamed Kissi)

Two jet-skiing tourists holidaying in Morocco shot dead after straying into Algerian waters

Schools need remedial work after fears of a concrete collapse

School concrete collapse fears explained: When will I know if my child's class is affected by and what is RAAC?

Wildfire in Greece

Greek firefighters rescue 25 migrants trapped in forest as wildfire approaches

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thai king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to single year

Michael McCaul

US committee chair calls Russia-China alliance ‘biggest threat since war’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thunderstorms are on the way on Friday

Thunderstorm warning as torrential rain to hit UK ahead of weekend of sunshine - making it hotter than Portugal
Hampton Court Palace revealed a loophole on paying the charge.

Hampton Court Palace reveals Ulez loophole to help drivers avoid £12.50 charge when visiting
Storm damage

Residents return to find towns devastated after Tropical Storm Idalia

Sweden Nobel

Nobel Foundation reverses ban on Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader

Japanese cabinet secretary

Japan sanctions three groups and four individuals for supporting North Korea

The girl was rape in Gibraltar, police say

British girl 'raped ten times' in Gibraltar as police arrest 25-year-old Spanish care worker
Russia Ukraine War

Russia reports more drone attacks as images show destroyed aircraft

Rescuers revealed the heart-stopping moment they found the debris.

OceanGate rescuers reveal devastating moment they realised Titan sub crew were dead after finding debris field
A new Titanic expedition is planned

New Titanic sub expedition put together just weeks after OceanGate disaster as US government rushes to block it
Nick Gibb said he would be happy to see his young relatives go to school if the ceilings are propped up properly

Fury after minister says he'd let kids sit under propped-up classroom ceilings despite fears of concrete collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit