Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word
30 August 2023, 06:30
The Royal Family once asked the creators of Suits to prevent Meghan Markle from saying a "sensitive" word on the show.
Aaron Korsh, who created the show, says he became "irritated" when royals asked for the word 'poppycock' to removed from the script so the Duchess of Sussex would not have to say it.
"I heard people talking about it — [the Royal Family] weighed in on some stuff," he told the Hollywood Reporter.
"A few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.
"The Royal Family did not want... to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth."
"I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying 'c**k'," he continued.
"So, we had to change it to 'b*****t' instead of 'poppycock'."
Meghan, who has now retired from acting, played the role of Rachel Zane in Suits for seven years.
She quit the show the same year she got married to Prince Harry, though Korsh claims the royals butted in with suggestions from when they started dating in 2016.
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry claimed the writers of Suits became frustrated when Buckingham Palace officials suggested changes to her lines.