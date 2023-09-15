'What did I do wrong?': Donald Trump says it's 'unlikely' he would pardon himself if he wins presidency in 2024

Donald Trump has been hit with a series of criminal charges.

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has said it is "unlikely" he would pardon himself if he wins the presidency in 2024 as he does not believe he did anything wrong.

Mr Trump has been hit with a series of criminal charges in recent months, including relating to alleged attempts to overturn the election in 2020.

But the former US president has said he would not pardon himself of anything if he gets into power.

"I think it’s very unlikely. What, what did I do wrong? I didn’t do anything wrong," Trump told US outlet NBC.

"You mean because I challenge an election, they want to put me in jail?"

Former US president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump is currently the front-runner to be the Republican party's presidential nomination, creating a showdown with the Democrats' Joe Biden once again.

His path to the White House appears tricky, not least because he has been indicted four times - the first of its kind to happen to a former president.

Mr Trump has been indicted in federal courts in Washington and Florida, and in state courts in Georgia and new York.

Donald Trump mugshot.

The charges relate to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the retention of classified documents from his time in office, as well as alleged hush money payments paid to porn star Stormi Daniels.

Mr Trump surrendered to the authorities last month over alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, resulting in his mugshot being published.

Today's comments continue the trend of Mr Trump continuing to deny any wrongdoing.

Speaking to the media after he was released from Fulton County Jail in Atlanta in August, the former US President said: "I did nothing wrong - we did nothing wrong."

"This is a very sad day for America," Mr Trump said before labelling the criminal charges "election interference".

"When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to otherwise you get dishonest elections," he said.