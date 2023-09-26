Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
'I’m going to buy one': Donald Trump admires gun with his face on
26 September 2023, 11:43 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 11:50
Donald Trump was pictured admiring a pistol with his face printed on to the grip, telling onlookers: “I want to buy one.”
The former US president, who is facing 91 criminal charges across four indictments, was in a gun shop in South Carolina when he was presented with the weapon.
“I’m going to buy one, I want to buy one,” Trump said while looking at the special edition Glock pistol with his face and Trump 45 emblazoned on the barrel.
The $830 weapon was one of the store’s bestsellers, shop staff told Trump.
Donald Trump examines gun with his face on it in South Carolina
He replied: “They like me.”
But according to reports, he did not buy the gun. Federal law bars anyone under a felony indictment from purchasing a firearm.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The exchange happened during a campaign stop in South Carolina - a battleground state in the US.
Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.