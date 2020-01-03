Donald Trump explains why he ordered the killing of senior Iran general

3 January 2020, 14:08

Donald Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani
Donald Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Picture: PA

Donald Trump has stated that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the death of millions of people and "should have been taken out" years ago.

The President ordered an airstrike on the commander in retaliation for the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

Trump was previously quiet on the attack, simply tweeting a picture of the US flag.

He then followed that with a cryptic message saying: "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

But he has now explained his reasons for ordering the attack.

He wrote: "General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!

"He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.

"While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe.

"He should have been taken out many years ago!"

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged restraint on both sides, stating: "We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.

"Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests."

