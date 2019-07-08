Donald Trump Hits Out At May And Darroch On Twitter

8 July 2019, 19:47 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 19:58

President And Mrs. Trump Depart White House For New Jersey
President And Mrs. Trump Depart White House For New Jersey. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump will "no longer deal" with the UK's ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch and criticised Prime Minister Theresa May for making a "mess" of Brexit.

President Donald Trump tweeted: "I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created.

"I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him.

"The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!"

