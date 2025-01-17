Donald Trump names actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as 'special envoys' to Hollywood

President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has named three a-list actors as Special Ambassadors to Hollywood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone have been tasked with returning Hollywood to its “Golden Age.”

Describing Hollywood as a “great but very troubled place” President-elect Trump named the three ageing actors as “special envoys.”

Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK-BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

The actors will be the 47th President’s "eyes and ears” in the home of the silver screen.

Read more: Israeli Cabinet to vote on Gaza ceasefire deal after Netanyahu says agreement reached with Hamas

Actor Mel Gibson. Picture: Getty

He added: “I will get done what they suggest".

He continued: "It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Braveheart star Gibson said he heard the news "at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised" but "nevertheless, I heed the call".

"My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can," he said

.Voight and Stallone are yet to comment on their new positions.

Trump is undoubtedly a divisive figure in Hollywood, with many actors voicing their opposition to him during last year’s election.

The President-elect recently called for California’s governor Gavin Newsom to resign following the devastating fires that have ravaged Los Angeles.

"The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country," he said on Truth Social.

"In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe.

"Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!"

Mr Newsom "refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water", Trump said.

"It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!"