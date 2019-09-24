Donald Trump Rebukes Reporter For Asking If Boris Johnson Would Resign

Donald Trump Rebukes Reporter For Asking If Boris Johnson Would Resign. Picture: pa

Following calls by Boris Johnson's opponents for him to resign following the Supreme Court's ruling today, Donald Trump said that it was "nasty" to ask if the Prime Minister would resign.

After a meeting with President Trump today, Johnson was questioned on whether he would resign.

Trump said: "I'll tell you, I know him well, he’s not going anywhere."

Johnson then remarked: “As I said earlier on let’s be absolutely clear that we respect the judiciary in our country and we respect the court. I disagree profoundly with what they had to say.”

The President remarked: "That was a very nasty question."

When asked about his reaction to the Supreme Court verdit, trump added: “I had no reaction ... for him it’s just another day at the office.”

He later repeated: “That was a very nasty question from a great American reporter.”

Boris Johnson is expected to fly back to London from New York tonight.