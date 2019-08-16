Donald Trump: US "Moving Rapidly" Towards Trade Deal With Britain

16 August 2019, 10:28 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 10:31

Donald Trump says Britain and the US are moving rapidly towards a trade deal
Donald Trump says Britain and the US are moving rapidly towards a trade deal. Picture: PA

Donald Trump is enthusiastic about a "fantastic and big" trade deal between the US and Britain and says he and Boris Johnson are "very much aligned".

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and Britain were "moving rapidly" towards a deal on trade.

America and Britain are discussing an agreement which could take effect on 1st November 2019 - the day after the UK is due to leave the EU.

The deal, which could last six months, would cover several different sectors.

Speaking about Boris Johnson, Mr Trump said: "He and I are very much aligned. We feel very good about each other."

The US President added: "We should do much more business than we're [currently] doing with the UK."

It comes after Boris Johnson said he expects reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the US to be a “tough old haggle”.

He said: "In my experience the Americans are very tough negotiators indeed, and we will do a great deal with them and it will open up opportunities for UK business, particularly service companies in the US, but it will be a tough old haggle - but we will get there."

