Donald Trump wants Gaza ceasefire deal by the time he takes power, says Qatari PM

4 December 2024, 19:48

Donald Trump wants Gaza ceasefire deal by January, says Qatari PM
Donald Trump wants Gaza ceasefire deal by January, says Qatari PM. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The US president-elect is pushing for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas before he retakes office in January, says the Qatari PM.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Qatari PM said that the incoming US President wants a ceasefire deal done before his inauguration on January 20.

Qatar has been at the centre of ceasefire negotiations, acting as a mediator between the two parties in an effort to end the war that has devastated Gaza.

The Qatari PM was cautiously optimistic, but said a deal required "maximum pressure" on all parties to stop fighting.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani said Donald Trump's advisers and incoming administration said they want to see the situation resolved by the January 20 inauguration.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr al Thani said: “We are trying to coordinate with them our efforts, and all of us, we agree, and we are hoping to get over this situation before the president comes to the office,”

Read more: Donald Trump warns there'll be 'all hell to pay' if Israeli hostages are not released by his inauguration

Read more: Israel and Hezbollah trade fire as Trump warns of 'hell to pay' if October 7 hostages are not released

He said Trump’s team “want this to be resolved now - today even.”

Mr al Thani also defended Hamas being allowed to continue operating its political office from Doha, Qatar's capital.

Mr al Thani said it was set up "with full transparency and coordination, and at the request of the US and Israel at that time to have this as to be used as a negotiation platform".

He stressed that Qatar had achieved multiple ceasefires since 2014.

"There are tons of situations where we have prevented an escalation from the beginning in order not to put ourselves in a situation like what we ended up with on 7 October," he said.

The prime minister added: "There will always be criticism, a lot of parties who will not like this kind of policy, yes, but it's needed."

An Injured Palestinian child is being brought to hospital after Israeli shelling in Gaza City.
An Injured Palestinian child is being brought to hospital after Israeli shelling in Gaza City. Picture: Getty

It comes after Trump issued a threat on Monday, saying there will be ‘hell to pay’ if captives in Gaza are not released by the time he retakes the White House.

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,”

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” he wrote.

The threat does offers no specifics on what exactly the US would do, or if it means Trump is considering deploying the US military. It also only mentions captives held by Hamas, without mentioning Palestinian civilians who have been killed or taken hostage by Israel since fighting began.

Palestinians flee in Beit Lahia following intensified Israeli attacks.
Palestinians flee in Beit Lahia following intensified Israeli attacks. Picture: Getty

Both Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Hamas have been accused of breaking down negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire for months.

Hamas has repeatedly offered to release hostages held in Gaza in return for an end to the war, but the Israeli government has vowed to continue its assault until Hamas is totally defeated.

At least 44,500 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its war following the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas that killed at least 1,139 people in Israel.

Hamas took more than 200 people captive, and Israeli authorities claim 101 of them remain in Gaza, and Hamas says 33 have been killed since the start of the war.

The Biden administration is currently mounting a last-ditch effort to try to restart talks between Israel and Hamas now that it has brokered a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tui Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

TUI forced to cancel slew of Christmas holidays at short notice

Breaking
Trump attends his Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump asks Georgia court to dismiss criminal charges over election interference

The LPGA has announced new gender policies about transgender golfers

LPGA Tour makes shock change to rules on trans golfers, banning male-born players from women’s events

Michel Barnier looking despondent

Barnier ousted as France’s prime minister after losing vote of no confidence

A poster showing President Joe Biden and Angola’s President Joao Lourenco

Biden pledges £472m for rail project to improve access to Africa’s minerals

Palestinians carry the body of victim of an overnight Israeli strike, during a funeral

Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, health official says

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has lost a no confidence vote

French government collapses as Prime Minister Michel Barnier loses no confidence vote

Pints of Guinness

Pubs 'panic buying' Guinness amid fears supplies could run out this Christmas

Police tape at the scene of Brian Thompson's shooting

Healthcare boss shot dead in ‘brazen and targeted attack’, police say

Exclusive
Labour could look to "tighten up" rules on political donations.

Labour plans to ‘tighten up’ donation rules, minister says, amid concerns Elon Musk could donate £80m to Reform

Chocolate lovers have been left heartbroken after Cadbury's axed a popular Christmas treat.

'Christmas is cancelled!': Chocolate lovers left heartbroken after beloved festive treat is axed

Paulette Thompson says her health insurance boss husband had been threatened before he was shot dead

Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

Michel Barnier holding his finger to his lips and looking concerned

No-confidence vote expected to apply coup de grace for Barnier’s government

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Manhunt in New York after boss of America’s biggest health insurer gunned down outside hotel in ‘targeted attack’

Demonstrators wearing gas masks in Tbilisi

Opposition leader arrested during police raid on offices amid unrest in Georgia

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Latest News

See more Latest News

A huge money laundering network has been busted

Russian socialite unmasked as boss of vast money laundering network used by British drug dealers
Workers probing a sinkhole

Rescuers change tactics in search for woman who may have fallen into sinkhole

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend jailed for life

Abdulaziz Haruna made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid

Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan

Boss of America's biggest health insurer 'gunned down outside Manhattan hotel' as manhunt launched for attacker
Pete Hegseth

Trump considers DeSantis for Pentagon role with Hegseth under pressure

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte points at the lectern

Nato chief urges European allies to ramp up defence spending

The British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in a major war, the defence minister has warned

British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in major war, veterans minister warns
Blackpool

Northern town has UK's worst life expectancy for men - as Glasgow moves off bottom spot for first time
Donna Nelson's daughter Kristal Hilaire speaks to the media

Japanese court convicts Australian who says she was tricked into smuggling drugs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life
Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News