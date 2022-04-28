Nadine Dorries: I was mansplained to, talked down to and talked over as an MP

28 April 2022

Nadine Dorries revealed she has experienced "mansplaining" in the House of Commons
Nadine Dorries revealed she has experienced "mansplaining" in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Culture Secretary has revealed she experienced "mansplaining" in the House of Commons, and that she thinks problematic behaviour is getting worse "across Westminster in all parties".

Nadine Dorries condemned the actions of an unnamed Conservative MP who allegedly watched porn whilst in the House of Commons, saying she was "shocked" that anyone would do such a thing in the "mother of all parliaments".

In a wide-ranging interview with Iain Dale, she also spoke about the controversial privatisation of Channel 4 and the future of the BBC's licence fee.

On the behaviour of MPs in the Commons, she told Iain: "I was shocked. I was shocked that anyone in a workplace would watch porn on a mobile phone frankly.

"And I would imagine that the female MPs that were sat next to, or near to [the MP], would feel violated by seeing that, and shocked themselves."

Ms Dorries said it was important that victims are supported and the perpetrator is "dealt with".

Asked whether she had experienced sexual harassment as an MP, she replied: "So do you know, I don’t know whether it's generational.

"I must be butt ugly, or something else, because I haven’t. But so I think with different generations, there have been different patterns of behaviour.

Read more: Boris says MP Commons porn claim is 'mind-boggling' and vows to 'get the truth'

"My main problem that I have experienced has been mansplaining, and having to talk over to be heard, and being talked down, and being overlooked," she said.

"But it seems to me progressively with generations we are seeing worse kinds of behaviour coming in. But it’s not party political, it's across Westminster in all parties."

Ms Dorries spoke about the future of the "broadcasting landscape," saying she wanted to bring the analogue age forward into a digital age and make sure there was a "level playing field" between streaming services and traditional broadcasters amid controversy over the privatisation of Channel 4.

She also said she wanted the BBC to be more "innovative" with its funding.

She said: "It has come to the point where [the privatisation of Channel 4] has to happen for a number of reasons.

"We need Channel 4 to be able to raise its own funding and its own investment. Its only investment comes from advertising. It comes in the same week that Netflix has said it is going to start introducing advertising."

She said ad spends would be spread even thinner as a result.

"We will set Channel 4 free," she said.

"Looking into the future there is going to be a point at which Channel 4 is going to come knocking at the government's door" for money.

She said that shouldn't be the case and that it should be free to secure its own funding.

Ms Dorries went on to stress that the privatisation should see the creation of more home-grown programming, rather than having other shows brought in from overseas.

Ms Dorries' comments on MPs' behaviour come after Tory MP Suella Braverman said some men in politics "behave like animals".

Attorney General Suella Braverman said if the subject of the complaint was found to have been watching adult material it should result in them "no longer holding their privileged position as a Member of Parliament".

Boris Johnson told LBC the allegations that a Conservative MP watched pornography in the House of Commons are "mind-boggling".

Speaking to LBC, the Prime Minister said: "I think it's pretty mind-boggling, but you've got to establish the facts."

"I think it's very, very important the individuals in question who have seen this should be able to make their complaints immediately to the Independent Complaints and Grievances Body that we have in Parliament that's set up for precisely that purpose," he said.

"I think they should get on and deal with it ASAP. We need to establish the facts."

When asked if it was a sackable offence, he added: "It's very hard to see how that would be sustainable once those facts have been established, but we've got to get to the truth of it."

It comes after Conservative chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris launched an investigation into reports that a Conservative MP watched pornography in the House of Commons.

The bombshell claims were made by a female Tory at a meeting of her fellow MPs on Tuesday evening, with former PM Theresa May watching on "with a face like thunder".

It's understood that around a dozen female MPs shared accounts of alleged sexism and harassment by fellow Tory MPs during the meeting, the Mirror reports.

Aides to Boris Johnson have insisted the Tory party does not have a problem with misogyny and sexism.

The Prime Minister's press secretary said: "You will have heard the PM address this explicitly in Parliament today and over the last few days, saying there is absolutely no place for such behaviour and this cannot be tolerated in any workplace."

Asked whether watching pornography at work was a sackable offence, she said: "I am not aware of the disciplinary action. Obviously, it is wholly unacceptable behaviour and it is being looked into."

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC there is "no place for pornography in any workplace" following claims a male Tory frontbencher was caught watching the adult videos next to a female minister in the House of Commons.

He also appeared to suggest the inexcusable behaviour was down to the culture of the Commons, such as the late nights and drinking.“We all know what happens when you mix long hours, drink and pressure environments," he said.

"I think it's really important that we think about ways to change the culture in the House of Commons."

