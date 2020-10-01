Murder probe launched after two men found shot dead in car in Dudley

The car was found on an industrial estate in Brierley Hill on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: LBC

By Rachael Kennedy

A double murder investigation has been launched after two men were found shot dead in a car parked on an industrial estate in Dudley.

The victims, who have not yet been formally identified, are believed to have been killed at the industrial site in Brierley Hill, shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

Their bodies were then discovered just before 3.30pm the same day.

The vehicle was parked outside units on Moor Street when it was found and has since been sealed off for forensic investigations.

West Midlands Police has also opened a murder investigation and is appealing for anyone in the area at the time who may have seen or heard anything to get in touch.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance and paramedics had been sent to the scene following reports of the discovery.

They said: "On arrival, crews discovered two male patients, both of whom were inside a car.

"It is believed they had been there for some time.

"Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either of them and they were confirmed dead at the scene."

Residents living in the area said they heard nothing from the scene on Wednesday, which is fringed by another industrial park, a canal, a disused railway lines and footpath linking the street to a housing estate.

One person, who did not want to be named, said: "The police were cordoning off the path when I got home from work but my dad was in all day and he heard nothing.

"You can see the back of the industrial estate from the path. There's units and a scrapyard-type thing at the back there."

Another added: "I only know what I've heard on the news. I didn't hear a thing.

"It's frightening really that something like that has happened."