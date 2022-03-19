Douglas Ross wants to 'take back Scotland' from the SNP

19 March 2022, 13:11 | Updated: 19 March 2022, 13:13

Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative Conference
Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative Conference. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has channelled the spirit of the Brexit campaign and said his party needs to "take back Scotland from the SNP".

Delivering his speech to his party's conference in Aberdeen, the MSP, said Scotland had been "gripped by the dead hand of nationalism for the last 15 years" and claimed only the Tories could provide a "real alternative".

In a speech which was designed to fire up council candidates for elections in May he said the Scottish Conservatives must bring together the "silent majority" which voted No in the 2014 independence referendum.

"We need to take back Scotland from the SNP. And we know there is a majority out there to take us forward. The same silent majority that said 'No' to Nicola Sturgeon in 2014.

"And our goal must be to bring that majority together again to break this deadlock."

Mr Ross also jokingly referred to the fact he lost his voice earlier in the week, which led to one of his MSPs standing in at First Minister's Questions. He said: "We need the silent majority to rediscover its voice, just like I've done today."

He also said a Local Care Service will be among an "ambitious policy programme" his party will bring forward at Holyrood over the next four years as well as "delivering a Victim's Law, to put the justice system on the side of victims of crime and their families. "

"Supporting oil and gas and nuclear energy, to hit Putin in his pocket. Ending Covid restrictions, to trust the public to keep themselves and their families safe."

He said Scotland has become "bitter and inward-looking" since the SNP came to power in 2007.

"The nation I grew up in was confident and outward-looking. Yet the nation my kids grow up in today is bitter and inward-facing."

He continued: "We have become worse off, both economically and intellectually, because we are stuck with a government that won't take any responsibility, that say that none of this is their fault. "Whose answer is always the same: Westminster, Westminster, Westminster."

He described talk of shutting down North Sea oil and gas production as "naive and reckless" and accused the SNP of pursuing "pet priorities" rather than rebuilding after the pandemic.

He said: "The party that used to say it's Scotland's oil - now they want to shut it down. What a shocking U-turn from a party that pretends to represent this great city, pretends to stand up for Aberdeen and the north-east. And at this time of Russian aggression, it is naive and reckless."

Referencing a speech yesterday by Ukrainian Scot Zhenya Dove, he called for generosity to be shown towards Ukrainians who come to the UK seeking sanctuary.

"We must continue to give them the support they need to defend their country. We must be generous to those who come here looking for sanctuary. "And when this is over, we must help the people of Ukraine to rebuild their country."

However Mr Ross was criticised by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar who laughed off the suggestion the Tories were the only alternative to the SNP.

“The facts are clear – the Scottish Conservatives are the party of the past and have nothing to offer the people of Scotland,” he said.

“From the cruel benefits cap to inaction in the face of the cost of living crisis, it is clear that the Tories are failing the most vulnerable in Scotland.”

And SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson said: “After losing his voice, people will be wishing Douglas Ross would stay silent for a while longer.

“Most people won’t recognise the country they call home in the bitter, small-minded description of Scotland that he paints.

“The reality is that his craven climb-down over his call on Boris Johnson to quit has left him a lame-duck leader with zero credibility, even among his own party.

“Less than a year ago the people of this country utterly rejected the Scottish Tories at the ballot box, and returned the SNP to government with a cast-iron mandate to hold an independence referendum.

“The Tories’ bid to defy democracy is simply untenable, and they know it – which is why they are so busy in the background making plans on how to contest an independence referendum.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Priti Patel defended the decision not to drop security checks on Ukrainian migrants.

Putin could use Ukrainian women to 'infiltrate' UK to launch terror attack, Priti Patel says
A murder investigation is under way after the death of a 19-year-old woman in Clerkenwell

Murder probe after woman, 19, is killed in Clerkenwell

Lia Thomas (L) of the University of Pennsylvania stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle as other medalists (L-R) Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde, pose together in protest

Female swimmers stage podium protest after being beaten by transgender Lia Thomas

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have cancelled a visit planned for the start of their Caribbean tour

William and Kate forced to cancel visit on Caribbean trip amid 'colonialism' backlash

The MoD believes Russia will step up its attacks on civilian targets

Russia likely to step up attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Ministry of Defence warns

Russia claims to have used a hypersonic missile to strike targets in Ukraine

Russia fires hypersonic missile as Putin steps up war of ‘attrition’ in Ukraine

P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

'It was horrible': P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

Flo's parents are hoping to sponsor Sergei but after spending 5 hours on paperwork they branded the UK scheme 'embarrassing''

Homes for Ukraine branded 'embarrassing publicity stunt' by refugees at Polish border

weather

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as Brits prepare for mini-heatwave

Weather

David Cameron is driving a lorry to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Ex-PM David Cameron drives HGV to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

The founders withdrew from organising the vigil after being threatened with £10,000 fines and possible prosecution

Met to appeal High Court ruling that it breached Sarah Everard vigil organisers' rights

cleaner

Hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients jailed for five months

murder top image

'Devil-obsessed Ripper' jailed for 42 years for murdering woman and violating her body

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke heckled by Dover protesters.

Tory MP heckled by P&O staff after Govt admits being aware of mass sacking plan

Joey Barton arriving at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday

Joey Barton's trial for 'assaulting wife' delayed after she writes letter defending him

Latest News

See more Latest News

Missing Osprey Norway

Four US marines killed in Arctic Circle aircraft crash

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian journalist ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway
Russia Ukraine War

Russia’s strategy of blockading Ukrainian cities will fail – Zelensky
Russia Ukraine War Crossroads City

Russia fires hypersonic missile for first time during Ukraine war
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces ‘blockading cities to create humanitarian catastrophe’
Russia Ukraine War Minister Interview

Work to clear unexploded Russian mines will take years, says Ukraine minister
In this frame grab from video provided by Roscosmos, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev are seen during a welcome ceremony after arriving at the International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts wear Ukraine colours to International Space Station
Workers wearing face shields and masks to help protect from coronavirus

China reports first Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Disney

Disney ‘regrets’ performance by visiting school marching team

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge

John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge
Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?
James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees
'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?
'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Darnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police