Dover migrant centre bomber 'was investigated over child sex offences and threatened to take own life'

The Dover migrant centre was targeted on Sunday. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

The petrol bomber who attacked a migrant centre in Doer was investigated over child sex offences and threatened to kill himself after being question by police, it has been claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed 66-year-old who hurled the devices on Sunday shouted "all your children should be raped and killed" at coach drivers taking migrants to the facility, sources claimed.

And detectives are probing whether he has links to far-right terror groups.

Police were searching a property in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Monday – some 100 miles away from the Manston processing centre.

The man hurled incendiary bombs at the facility around 11.20am on Sunday.

Two people inside were mildly injured but some 700 people were transferred for safety.

Read more: Suella Braverman 'refused hotel bookings for migrants because they were in Tory areas'

The petrol bombing caused a fire. Picture: Social media

A Reuters photographer said a white man in a striped top hurled petrol bombs that had fireworks attached.

Sources told The Telegraph that he shouted "do you know what you're doing?" at coach drivers taking migrants there, then said: "All your children should be raped and killed."

He was found dead at a petrol station nearby after the attack. It is thought he killed himself.

Read more: 'Invasion of the South Coast': Braverman admits illegal migration is 'out of control' as she fights to keep her job

And it was claimed to the paper that he had been investigated over child sex offences. He threatened to take his own life when he was quizzed by officers, it was said.

Reports also suggest he scoped out the facility on Saturday night, ahead of his attack on Sunday morning.

He was spotted driving a white Seat Tarraco in the area.

Police examined a white Seat. Picture: Alamy

Kent Police, searching what is believed to be the man's home, said on Monday: "Kent Police officers investigating an incident at the immigration centre in Dover on Sunday 30 October 2022 are being assisted by colleagues from Thames Valley Police to carry out a warrant at a property in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Monday 31 October.

"Officers have confirmed that the suspect, found deceased at a nearby petrol station, is a 66-year-old man from the High Wycombe area."

The attack shocked the area at a time when tensions over migrant crossings are high.

An eyewitness said he saw the man laughing while he carried out the terrifying attack.

Gary Smith told The Sun: "I was walking over a nearby bridge and I could see him throwing the bombs. They were making loud bangs. I think he threw about four or five.

"He was just laughing while he was doing it. It was crazy."

Another witness told Kent Online: "I heard what I thought was cannons going off and thought it must have been an event.

"We paused the TV to hear. There were at least six or seven.

"To think it was actually explosions that we heard is just so upsetting. I really hope no one is hurt."