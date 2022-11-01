Breaking News

Dover firebomb attacker identified: Man who targeted migrant centre 'driven by hate', say counter-terror police

A migrant facility was attacked on Sunday. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

The Dover migrant centre fire bomber has been named as Andrew Leak, a 66-year-old from High Wycombe who counter terror police said was "driven by hate".

Counter terror police have now taken over the investigation after he hurled petrol bombs at a processing facility in Kent on Sunday.

The migrant centre in Manston was attacked at about 11.20am on Sunday, when "crude incendiary devices" were thrown at the facility by Leak, who drove there alone.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

He was later found dead inside his white Seat at a petrol station nearby. It is believed he killed himself.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) head Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright said: "What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism.

"At this point, the incident itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept under review as the investigation progresses."

Police confirmed his identity on Tuesday and searched a property in the High Wycombe area on Monday.

Officers found a number of items of interest, including digital media devices, which are being combed over.

Kent Police has now handed the investigation over to CTPSE.

"Due to the nature of the evidence gathered so far, it is clear that officers with specialist knowledge, resources and experience are best placed to lead this work to determine the motivating factors,” a statement said.

Officers have found no evidence Leak worked with anyone else and there is not believed to be a wider threat in Wycombe or Dover.

Counter terror police have taken over the investigation. Picture: Alamy

DCS Olly Wright said: "This was a traumatic incident for everyone involved, and the wider community, and we’re working hard to establish exactly what led to the events on Sunday morning.

"We understand that when Counter Terrorism Policing become involved, it can be worrying for some people, but I would like to reassure people that there is nothing to suggest any ongoing wider threat at this time.

Sources told The Telegraph that the attacker shouted "do you know what you're doing?" at coach drivers taking migrants there, then said: "All your children should be raped and killed."

The attacker drove a white Seat before apparently taking his own life. Picture: Alamy

The attack has shocked the country at a time when tensions are high over migrant crossings over the Channel.

An eyewitness said he saw the attacker laughing/

Gary Smith told The Sun: "I was walking over a nearby bridge and I could see him throwing the bombs. They were making loud bangs. I think he threw about four or five.

"He was just laughing while he was doing it. It was crazy."

Another witness told Kent Online: "I heard what I thought was cannons going off and thought it must have been an event.

"We paused the TV to hear. There were at least six or seven.

"To think it was actually explosions that we heard is just so upsetting. I really hope no one is hurt."