'Critical incident' as Dover blames French and ferry firms say arrive six hours early

22 July 2022, 07:57 | Updated: 22 July 2022, 09:33

Huge queues built up at Dover early this morning on the first day of the summer break
Huge queues built up at Dover early this morning on the first day of the summer break. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Asher McShane

The Port of Dover has declared a "critical incident" and blamed French border staff as huge traffic queues build up, affecting holidaymakers hoping to get away for their summer breaks.

Travellers have been warned not to head to the port this morning as queues several miles long built up and long queues of traffic snaked into Dover itself.

Today is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads in the UK as summer holidays start for millions of kids.

The chief executive at the Port of Dover has declared a 'critical incident' at the port as drivers face extremely long queues

Staffing at French border control at the Port of Dover is “woefully inadequate” causing holidaymakers to be stuck in long queues, the Kent port said.

The port of Dover said in a statement: “Despite the Port of Dover and key stakeholders… preparing over several months for the busy summer period, we are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate to meet our predicted demand.

“Regrettably, the PAF resource from this morning has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period.

“The current situation… could and should have been avoided.”

P&O Ferries told passengers to allow six hours to board.

They said in a statement: "Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover. If you are booked to travel today please allow at least 6hrs to clear all security checks.

"Rest assured, if you miss your sailing, you'll be on the first available once at check-in."

There were similar scenes at the port last weekend
There were similar scenes at the port last weekend. Picture: Twitter/@Lordofthevan

They said on Twitter: “Dover-Calais: Due to expected queues, please allow up to 4 hours to complete border control & check-in.

“Have documents ready to assist border control checks and reduce queuing time. If delayed, you will be accommodated on the next available sailing. “

One lorry driver wrote: "It’s the french slowing everything down like they usually do in Dover, only operating 3 booths at moment….port is empty but horrendous queues and traffic approaching Dover."

Dover council issued a warning of disruption last night: "This is the peak weekend for the summer getaway and all cross-Channel routes are expected to be very busy. Please be prepared for potential disruption."

Ian Hartwright posted on Twitter: “Well done P&O for boarding us with moments to spare. Pride of Canterbury virtually empty because of the new Brexit border. Thousands stuck in Dover thanks to Farage, Johnson and the ERG.”

One holidaymaker wrote: “Traffic control is a shambles in the port. Took me 3.5 hours from a car park in Dover to the port and now been sat in a lane for 1 hour while other lanes have emptied multiple times. Shocking guys.”

Another posted online: "Sat trying to get through border control for 1.5 hours. Lots of drink and food in car but where does my 6 year old go to the toilet. Hardly the French’s fault."

A Dover resident said: "It’s a joke, I live in Dover and I cannot get to work due to gridlock! Where are the police? Shambles!!!"

Another Dover resident posted: “The whole town is at a standstill and you can hear the anger of locals on social media. Dover is gridlocked at 7am. Residents cannot go to work, shops etc we’re housebound.

“Stop blaming the French and use the word Brexit, which is the real reason. Port traffic should not be allowed in Dover which is now gridlocked.”

"Why are Kent police allowing port traffic into Dover? The whole town is gridlocked. Traffic should be queuing on M20 or M2, not into the town."

A local business owner said: “As a Dover business, we are being adversely effected by the disruption as our customer either can’t get to us or believe they can’t so staying away.”

Another frustrated resident posted on Twitter: "I can’t get off my drive because Dover is a car park again due to holiday traffic? Same Friday EVERY year."

Meanwhile, fuel price protests are set to cause disruption during what is expected to be the busiest summer getaway on the roads in at least eight years.

Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that "slow-moving roadblocks" are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 on Friday morning.

An image posted on Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations will be held "nationwide", including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Drivers were urged by Superintendent Tony Blatchford of Avon and Somerset Police to consider "alternative travel plans" due to the pump price protests.

He said: "Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.

"Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year.

"We advise motorists to consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed."

With most schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer this week, the RAC said an estimated 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.

That is the most since the company began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.

Transport analytics company Inrix believes the M25 - London's orbital motorway - could see some of the worst jams due to the summer getaway, singling out the stretches between Bromley and the Dartford Crossing; Maple Cross and the M3; and the M23 to the M40.

The A303 near Stonehenge, Wiltshire, the M4 between Cardiff and Newport in South Wales, and the M5 south of Bristol are also likely to see queuing traffic.

