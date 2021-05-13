Dozens die as Israel air strikes pound Gaza and Hamas militants unleash rockets

The debris of Al-Sharouk tower that collapsed after being hit by an Israeli air strike. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Israeli air strikes killed a string of senior Hamas military figures and pounded three multi-storey towers in the Gaza Strip as militants in the territory responded by launching barrages of rockets.

Dozens have died in the most severe outbreak of violence since a 2014 war, with no resolution in sight.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 53 Palestinians on Wednesday, including 14 children and three women, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 320 have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women.

Six Israelis were killed by rocket fire, including the first death of an Israeli soldier in this round of conflict, along with three women and a child.

Dozens in Israel have been wounded.

Palls of grey smoke rose in Gaza on Wednesday, as Israeli air strikes struck apartment towers and hammered multiple Hamas security installations.

In Israel, hundreds of rockets fired by Hamas and other militants at times overwhelmed missile defences and brought air raid sirens and explosions echoing across Tel Aviv and other cities.

There was no sign that either side is willing to back down with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to expand the offensive, saying "this will take time".

Heavy smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in central Gaza City. Picture: PA

Hamas has called for a full-scale intifada, or uprising.

The last such uprising began in 2000 and lasted more than five years.

It comes amid a burst of fury from Israel's Palestinian citizens in support of those living in the territories counter with violence from Jewish Israelis.

Israel has deployed border guards in two mixed Arab-Jewish cities that has seen unrest in recent days, including the burning of a Jewish-owned restaurant and a synagogue, the fatal shooting of an Arab man and attacks on Arab-owned cars.

The latest eruption of violence began a month ago in Jerusalem, where heavy-handed police tactics during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers ignited protests and clashes with police.

Molotov cocktails are thrown at Jewish right-wing protesters during clashes in the Israeli city of oLd. Picture: PA

Since Monday, militants have fired more than 1,050 rockets from Gaza, according to the Israeli military.

Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in the tiny territory where two million Palestinians have lived under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas took power in 2007.

Two infantry brigades were sent to the area, indicating preparations for a possible ground invasion.

On Wednesday, Israel's military and internal security agency said they killed the Hamas commander in charge of Gaza City, the highest-ranking Hamas military figure killed by Israel since 2014, and several other senior militants involved in rocket production.

In one of the fiercest attacks, Israel dropped two bombs on a 14-storey building in Gaza City, collapsing it.

The building, located on the city's busiest shopping street in the Roman neighbourhood, housed businesses and offices for Hamas's Al-Aqsa satellite channel.

Air strikes also brought down a 12-storey office building which housed Hamas offices as well as other businesses, and heavily damaged a nine-storey building with residential apartments, medical companies, a dental clinic and, Israel said, Hamas intelligence offices.

In both cases, Israel fired warning shots, allowing people to flee.

Palestinians gather around a damaged building hit by an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. Picture: PA

Soon after, Hamas fired 100 rockets at the Israeli desert town of Beersheba in what it said was retaliation.

Samah Haboub, a mother of four in Gaza, said she was thrown across her bedroom in a "moment of horror" by an air strike on an apartment tower next door.

She and her children, aged three to 14, ran down the stairway of their apartment block along with other residents, many of them screaming and crying.

"There is almost no safe place in Gaza," she said.

In the Israeli city of Lod, a 52-year-old Arab Israeli citizen and his 16-year-old daughter were killed when a rocket from Gaza hit the courtyard of their home.

An Israeli soldier was killed in a strike by an anti-tank missile from Gaza.

The Jerusalem turmoil and the ensuing battle come at a time when the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is virtually non-existent, fuelling Palestinian frustration.

It has been seven years since the two sides held formal negotiations.