'Dozens killed' in Israeli strikes on encampment in Gaza humanitarian zone, as IDF says it was targeting Hamas

10 September 2024, 05:49

Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in Gaza
Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

At least 40 people have been killed by an Israeli air strike on a camp for people forced to flee southern Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A further 60 people were hurt in the strike on an encampment near Khan Younis in the central Gaza strip, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing local officials.

The Israeli military said by contrast that the strike had been targeting Hamas terrorists and they had taken "numerous steps" to avoid harming civilians.

Gaza's civil emergency service said four missiles hit the encampment in the Mawasi coastal area in the early hours of Tuesday, with at least 20 tents catching fire.

Craters as deep as nine metres were left by the strikes, according to the Palestinian officials.

Read more: David Lammy shuts down claims US ‘were unhappy’ with arms sale suspension as he urges Israel to take ceasefire deal

Read more: 'Do they want Hamas to win?': Boris Johnson slams Starmer for 'abandoning' Israel as UK halts some arms sales

Gaza, 10th Sep, 2024. Displaced Palestinians search for missing persons under the rubble, after Israeli raids targeted the Al-Mawasi area, which the Israeli army classified as a safe place.
Gaza, 10th Sep, 2024. Displaced Palestinians search for missing persons under the rubble, after Israeli raids targeted the Al-Mawasi area, which the Israeli army classified as a safe place. Picture: Alamy

Mawasi has been designated a humanitarian zone by Israel.

Israel said that it hit "significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command-and-control center".

They added: "The terrorists advanced and carried out terror attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means."

Hamas issued a statement denying that its militants were operating in the encampment, though Israel long has accused it and other terror groups of hiding in civilian populations.

LBC Exclusive: David Lammy discusses his partial suspension of arms sales to Israel

It comes after Israeli air strike in Gaza early on Sunday killed five people, including two women, two children and a senior official in the Civil Defence emergency service.

The Civil Defence said the strike targeted the home of its deputy director for north Gaza, Mohammed Morsi, in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp.

Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war erupted 11 months ago. It does not say how many were fighters and how many civilians.

The PM and Foreign secretary 'could be complicit in the eradication' of Palestinians, says Professor Kamel Hawwash

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the October 7 attack on Israel.

They abducted another 250, and are still holding around 100 of them after releasing most of the rest in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong ceasefire last November.

Around a third of the remaining hostages inside Gaza are believed to be dead.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent months trying to broker a ceasefire and the return of the hostages, but the negotiations have repeatedly bogged down.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A older man on a mobility scooter crosses a road on a pedestrian crossing in Queensbury, Bradford, West Yorkshire

State pension set to rise by over £400 in April after latest wages data released

The family of the three women who were killed in a crossbow attack have said they are "devastated"

Racing commentator John Hunt's poignant message as he returns to work after wife and daughters killed

Lucy Letby, Undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary of nurse Lucy Letby. The British neonatal nurse has been found guilty of killing seven b

Lucy Letby 'innocence' speculation 'upsetting' for victims' families, lawyer says, as public inquiry begins

Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman 'risked influencing police decisions' by accusing officers of bias over Palestine marches

East Timor Asia Pope

Crowds flock to Pope Francis’ seaside mass in East Timor

APTOPIX Egypt Israel Palestinians

Israeli missile strike on Gaza humanitarian area kills and wounds dozens

Yvette Cooper has vowed to tackle the problem of assaults on police officers

125 police officers assaulted every day, as Yvette Cooper calls record figures 'a stain on our society'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves hits out at 'mess created by previous government' on eve of unpopular winter fuel payment vote

Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery

United Kingdom - Liverpool - HMP Liverpool

Some early released prisoners will be back behind bars ‘within days’ as inspector warns rehabilitation has failed

Prince Charles said it was wonderful that Princess Kate is now focused on staying cancer-free

King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (Maxar)

Spacecraft to study Jupiter moon’s underground ocean cleared for October launch

James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93

James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, dies aged 93

Another one? Why Apple’s iPhone still matters

Another one? Why Apple’s iPhone still matters

Apple has unveiled a brand new range of iPhones at its biggest event of the year

Apple unveils new iPhone 16, watch and AirPods alongside big AI updates

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa (Evan Agostini via Invision)

Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, reveals cancer diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (AP Photo)

Trump signals support for reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug

A view of the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales,...

Girl, 13, pleads guilty in court to wounding mother, 47, with intent

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

UN chief calls the death and destruction in Gaza the worst he has seen

The Princess intends to make a gradual return to her royal duties

Princess Kate plans return to public life having completed chemotherapy treatment

Online retailer SHEIN is selling knives for as little as £1 - without age checks

School children buying knives from Chinese fast-fashion site SHEIN for as little as £1

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate has completed cancer treatment

Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Nancy Faeser speaks during a press conference in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Germany expands controls at borders to stem migration and extremism risks

Princess Kate has announced she has finished her chemotherapy

Read in full: Princess Kate's emotional statement announcing she has completed chemotherapy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy treatment, it has been confirmed

Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment and is 'doing what she can' to stay cancer free
King Charles is said to be losing patience with his brother Prince Andrew over his continued refusal to leave Royal Lodge

King Charles ‘losing patience’ with Prince Andrew in row over Royal Lodge

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit