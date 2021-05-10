Jerusalem protests: Nearly 200 injured as Israeli police clash with Palestinians

10 May 2021

Dozens of Palestinians have been taken to hospital after clashes in Jerusalem
Dozens of Palestinians have been taken to hospital after clashes in Jerusalem. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

At least 50 Palestinians have been rushed to hospital after clashes between Israeli security forces and protesters at a Jerusalem holy site.

Officers fired tear gas and stun grenades at crowds on Monday morning - some of them landing in the Al-Aqsa Mosque - prompting screams and cries for help from those inside.

Israeli security forces said Palestinians hurling stones, chairs and other objects at officers sparked the latest violence after days of mounting tensions between Palestinians and Israeli authorities in the city.

Jewish visitors have been temporarily banned from the holy site hours before the start of the Jerusalem Day march, which is widely perceived by Palestinians as a display of Jewish hegemony over the contested city.

The event - marking Israel's capture of East Jerusalem and its holy sites in 1967 - has been allowed to go ahead despite growing concerns it could further inflame tensions as hardline nationalists walk through Muslim areas of the city.

Dozens of people have been injured at clashes around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Dozens of people have been injured at clashes around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Picture: PA Images
Israeli Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at protesters and worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israeli Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at protesters and worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. Picture: PA Images

This year the march coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinians and about two dozen police officers have been hurt over the past few days amid the worst religious unrest in years.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is considered the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam.

The compound is the epicentre of the conflict and has been the trigger for rounds of Israel-Palestinian violence in the past.

The UN Security Council has scheduled closed consultations on the soaring tensions in Jerusalem, with a meeting requested by Tunisia - the Arab representative on the council.

Protesters clashed with police at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Protesters clashed with police at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Picture: PA Images
Israeli Police have clashed with protesters at the Al-Asqa Mosque
Israeli Police have clashed with protesters at the Al-Asqa Mosque. Picture: PA Images

Addressing a special Cabinet meeting ahead of Jerusalem Day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel "will not allow any extremists to destabilise the calm" in the city.

"We will enforce law and order decisively and responsibly," he said, "he will continue to maintain freedom of worship for all faiths, but we will not allow violent disturbances."

"We emphatically reject the pressures not to build in Jerusalem."

The US has renewed its "serious concerns" about the situation, during a phone call between national security advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart.

Mr Sullivan urged Israel "to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations", according to a statement by National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Sharing vaccines with other countries may prevent the emergence of new variants.

British public supports sharing of Covid-19 vaccines - poll

A Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province in April

China defends handling of rocket that fell to Earth

China defends handling of rocket that fell to Earth

A Palestinian man runs away from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City

Hundreds hurt as Israeli police clash with Palestinians at Jerusalem holy site

Hundreds hurt as Israeli police clash with Palestinians at Jerusalem holy site
The national Covid-19 alert level has been lowered from four to three

Covid alert level lowered from four to three ahead of May 17 lockdown easing
PSV’s Eran Zahavi

‘Horrifying’ robbery at home of PSV Eindhoven footballer Eran Zahavi
Boris Johnson is under investigation by a parliamentary watchdog over a £15k holiday in the Caribbean

Boris Johnson faces investigation over who paid for £15k Caribbean holiday

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

The Mayor hit out at the plans

Mandatory voter ID branded 'backwards step borrowed from US' by Sadiq Khan
The UK's cyber security agency has taken down more scams in the last year than in the previous three years combined

Covid cyber crime warning amid 15 fold surge in scam sites

Nick Ferrari was speaking to the Mental Health Minister

'I wouldn't force people to have the Covid jab,' Health Minister says
Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

