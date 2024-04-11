Dozens of patients forced to queue ‘over an hour’ for GP appointment only to be told ‘come back tomorrow’

11 April 2024, 10:15 | Updated: 11 April 2024, 10:25

Patients were forced to wait over an hour at Hilly Fields Medical Centre in Ladywell
Patients were forced to wait over an hour at Hilly Fields Medical Centre in Ladywell. Picture: Anna-Maria Cahalane

Do you have to queue to see your doctor? Get in touch kieran.kelly@global.com

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Patients at a GP surgery in south London have been forced to wait outside the practice for ‘over an hour’, only to be told ‘come back tomorrow’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Patients at Hilly Fields Medical Centre in Ladywell, south London, have complained about being made to wait hours and even weeks just to speak to a doctor.

Anna-Maria Cahalane, who waited in the queue for at least an hour on Wednesday, told LBC that when you call reception to book an appointment at 8am, staff say: "You'd have a better chance [waiting] in queues."

Now that more residents have taken to waiting outside, the queue start time has been getting earlier and earlier, starting this week from 7.30am.

Despite the queue starting so early, the ‘majority’ of people were still turned away, according to Ms Cahalane.

Anna also claims that on Wednesday, the only appointments were given to children - at a different GP practice a bus ride away on a Saturday.

Patients were still turned away after queuing
Patients were still turned away after queuing. Picture: Anna-Maria Cahalane

Patients have also claimed they have been waiting two hours on the phone, only to be cut off at the last minute.

As has been the case at many GP surgeries across the country, getting an appointment to see a doctor has become increasingly difficult after the pandemic.

At Ms Cahalane's former surgery, which closed down at the start of Covid, patients were able to get an appointment within 'ten minutes of being on the phone'.

Read More: NHS ‘to review all transgender treatment’ after landmark report calls for ‘more cautious approach’ to transitioning

Read More: Satisfaction with NHS slumps to record 40-year low amid GP crisis and growing hospital waiting lists

A staff member at the surgery has blamed a 'lack of staff' for the long waits patients face.

“We are short of staff. We don’t have enough. There’s only two working on reception,” they told MyLondon.

“They [patients] can see it everyday they come here. It becomes really delayed on the phones. We are also short of doctors. We do the best we can.”

A spokesperson for the South East London Integrated Care Board, which oversees primary care in the area, said: “Hilly Fields Medical Centre apologised for the inconvenience patients experienced today.

“The practice is planning to implement a new call hub in the next 10 days which should improve their response to phone calls, and they will be launching an online triage system soon, which should also make it easier for patients to contact the practice.

“These actions are part of local work to implement the National Primary Care Access Recovery Plan.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An Angara-A5 rocket lifts off from Vostochny space launch facility

Russia blasts new heavy-lift rocket into space after two aborted launches

Fujitsu has been given a £155k contract by the National Nuclear Laboratory, LBC understands

Fury as Fujitsu awarded government contract despite Post Office scandal

Germany Lufthansa

Lufthansa and cabin crew union reach deal in last of German aviation disputes

Truong My Lan, front centre, attends a trial in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Property tycoon sentenced to death in Vietnam’s largest fraud trial

Truong My Lan has been sentenced to death in Vietnam's biggest ever fraud case

Property billionaire sentenced to death for swindling nearly 3% of Vietnam’s GDP in one of the biggest frauds in history

Members of the Siberian Battalion, formed mostly of volunteer Russian citizens, of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ International Legion, practice during military exercises

Ukraine’s parliament passes law to boost conscript numbers after months of delay

Exclusive
Britain's biggest defence firm is currently building eight Type 26 Frigates for the Royal Navy at its Glasgow shipyard

'We're ready to respond to war footing demands', boss of BAE's warship building programme says

Exclusive
Victoria Atkins has ordered a review of the 9,000 patients who passed through the Tavistock

'Ideology trumped children's interests', Health Secretary says, as she orders review of 9,000 young trans patients

Mizzy has said he's becoming a builder and posted pictures of his release from jail

TikTok tearaway Mizzy reveals how he’s turning his life around as he describes his new career path

US president Joe Biden

Biden vows ‘ironclad’ support for Israel amid Iran attack fears

JK Rowling has said she wouldn't accept an apology from Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

JK Rowling wouldn't accept apology from Harry Potter stars Daniel Ratcliffe and Emma Watson over trans rights row

Poland Abortion

Poland to debate strict anti-abortion legislation

Kammonan Thiampanit

Woman stabbed to death in house near Hyde Park named, with police still hunting for killer

Books of barcoded Royal Mail 1st class postage stamps depicting the head of Queen Elizabeth II

China accused of 'flooding the UK with fake Royal Mail stamps' in 'act of economic warfare'

Caroline Flack and her mother Christine

Police reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline Flack with assault, as mother vows 'not to stop until we get the truth'

Joe Biden has spoken out in the face of an imminent threat from Iran to Israel

Joe Biden warns of imminent 'significant attack' by Iran on Israel, as he vows US support is 'ironclad'

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Election

South Korea’s prime minister and officials offer to resign after election defeat

Habibur Masum

Man, 25, charged with murder after mother was stabbed to death as she pushed pram in Bradford
Dr Tijion Esho

TV cosmetic doctor gave free Botox to OnlyFans model in return for sex at his clinic, medical tribunal finds
Sunak is facing a Cabinet revolt over his threat to quit the ECHR

Sunak faces Cabinet revolt after threatening to quit ECHR if Rwanda flights are blocked

Police and officials gather on a cordoned off street at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia

At least three people shot at Eid event in Philadelphia

General Christopher Cavoli

Ukraine ‘will be outgunned by Russia 10 to one within weeks without US help’

Harold Wilson repeatedly denied rumours that he had an affair while in office

Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson had ‘secret Downing Street affair with deputy press secretary’
Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel

Three sons of top Hamas leader killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer's home was targeted yesterday

Protests outside politicians’ homes are ‘terrifying’, outgoing Tory MP tells LBC, after Starmer's house targeted
Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge
The Prince of Wales has shared a personal message on the account he shares with Kate

Prince William breaks silence after Kate's cancer diagnosis as he shares personal message

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit