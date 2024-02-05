Dramatic moment RAF Typhoons escort Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

RAF Typhoons escorted a Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport. Picture: @HollanderNL/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Two Royal Air Force Typhoons escorted a plane to land at Manchester Airport after it lost communication with air traffic control.

Scandinavian Airlines Flight SK4609 was travelling from Oslo to Manchester when it was intercepted by the jets.

Emergency crews at the airport were put on standby as the plane came down safely.

The crew 'lost communications' on the way to Manchester, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed.

A flight tracker shows the moment the plane was intercepted. Picture: Social Media

The RAF Typhoons were deployed to escort it in line with 'standard procedures'. Communications were restored.

One person who witnessed the drama posted online: “Not something you see every day, RAF Typhoon zig zagging across the skies of South Manchester and flying past Manchester Airport"

Not something you see everyday, @RoyalAirForce Typhoon zig zagging across the skies of South Manchester and flying past @manairport @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/E0RoBPUsgP — Ric (@RickyCarterna) February 5, 2024

An MoD spokesman said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications; subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Manchester.”