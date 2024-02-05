Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Dramatic moment RAF Typhoons escort Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport
5 February 2024, 14:17 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 14:50
Two Royal Air Force Typhoons escorted a plane to land at Manchester Airport after it lost communication with air traffic control.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Scandinavian Airlines Flight SK4609 was travelling from Oslo to Manchester when it was intercepted by the jets.
Emergency crews at the airport were put on standby as the plane came down safely.
The crew 'lost communications' on the way to Manchester, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed.
The RAF Typhoons were deployed to escort it in line with 'standard procedures'. Communications were restored.
One person who witnessed the drama posted online: “Not something you see every day, RAF Typhoon zig zagging across the skies of South Manchester and flying past Manchester Airport"
Not something you see everyday, @RoyalAirForce Typhoon zig zagging across the skies of South Manchester and flying past @manairport @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/E0RoBPUsgP— Ric (@RickyCarterna) February 5, 2024
An MoD spokesman said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications; subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Manchester.”