Dramatic Video Of Bus On Fire As Passengers Evacuated
26 July 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 26 July 2019, 12:35
This LBC listener caught on camera the moment firefighters rushed to put out a double-decker bus which was on fire on the A12.
Essex fire service have said firefighters are dealing with a bus on fire on the A12. They confirmed all passengers were evacuated safely from the vehicle.
Firefighters are currently dealing with a bus fire on the A12 near to junction 18 (Danbury).— Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) July 26, 2019
Thanks to @EssexPoliceUK for managing the traffic so we can deal with the incident safely. #oneteam
Bystanders at the scene posted images on social media of the bus.