Dramatic Video Of Bus On Fire As Passengers Evacuated

26 July 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 26 July 2019, 12:35

This LBC listener caught on camera the moment firefighters rushed to put out a double-decker bus which was on fire on the A12.

Essex fire service have said firefighters are dealing with a bus on fire on the A12. They confirmed all passengers were evacuated safely from the vehicle.

Essex Police tweeted photos of the bus after the incident
Essex Police tweeted photos of the bus after the incident. Picture: Essex Police

Bystanders at the scene posted images on social media of the bus.

