Dramatic Video Of Bus On Fire As Passengers Evacuated

This LBC listener caught on camera the moment firefighters rushed to put out a double-decker bus which was on fire on the A12.

Essex fire service have said firefighters are dealing with a bus on fire on the A12. They confirmed all passengers were evacuated safely from the vehicle.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a bus fire on the A12 near to junction 18 (Danbury).



Thanks to @EssexPoliceUK for managing the traffic so we can deal with the incident safely. #oneteam — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) July 26, 2019

Essex Police tweeted photos of the bus after the incident. Picture: Essex Police

Bystanders at the scene posted images on social media of the bus.