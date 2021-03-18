Drayton Manor theme park operators fined £1m over death of girl, 11 on water rapids ride

18 March 2021, 11:21 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 11:30

A police vehicle at Drayton Manor Theme Park in Drayton Manor, Tamworth, where Evha Jannath, 11, drowned
A police vehicle at Drayton Manor Theme Park in Drayton Manor, Tamworth, where Evha Jannath, 11, drowned. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Drayton Manor theme park's operators have been fined £1 million after safety failings which led to the death of an 11-year-old girl on its water rapids ride.

Evha Jannath was "propelled" from a vessel on the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor in Staffordshire during an end-of-year school trip with friends from Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester on May 9 2017.

Lawyers for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), bringing a prosecution against the park for not properly ensuring the safety of its guests, said the theme park's operators oversaw "systemic failures of safety" on the river rapids ride.

Drayton Manor had admitted breaching Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Sentencing Drayton Manor Theme Parks Ltd at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, Mr Justice Spencer said: "This was an utterly tragic waste of a young life."

The judge said there was "no prospect of the fine being paid" given the company operating the park at the time, had since gone into administration.

But he added: "In my judgment it would be wholly inappropriate to do other than impose the fine which the offence merited.

"The public and Evha's family must not be led to think that this serious offence, which resulted in the death of a child, can properly be met by only a nominal (financial) penalty."

He added: "I bear in mind there are other similar rides in the United Kingdom, I bear in mind that this theme park has been sold to another operator and the staff transferred over.

"It is important that lessons are learned and the seriousness of the defendant company's failing in this case is marked by an appropriate punishment."

The judge said no sentence could "reflect the tragedy of this case for Evha's family".

The trip was a long-standing feature for the school's Year 6 and Year 7 pupils, held "as a reward for their hard work and good behaviour".

Evha, who turned 11 just four days before the accident, "had a bright future, she was doing well at school and had said she wanted to be a teacher herself".

The judge added Evha's family, including her parents and older brother, had been deeply affected, adding her mother "is still trying to come to terms with Evha's death - they had a very close relationship".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia to hold early parliamentary election in June

Dutch caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte speaks with the media (Piroschka van de Wouw/AP)

Incumbent Dutch PM Mark Rutte savours ‘overwhelming vote of confidence’ in poll
The US Supreme Court in Washington (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Progressives urge liberal Supreme Court justice to retire at 82
Figures have raised concerns about whether providers were at risk of breaching the Equality Act 2010

Human rights 'may have been breached over do not resuscitate orders during pandemic'
A man watches as soldiers use a bulldozer to remove sandbag barricades put in place by anti-coup protesters to protect them from security forces in Mandalay, Myanmar (STR/PA)

Broadcast accuses ousted Myanmar government of corruption

Demonstrators carry a Paraguayan flag during a protest after a failed impeachment of President Mario Abdo Benitez, in Asuncion, Paraguay (Jorge Saenz/AP)

Paraguay’s president escapes impeachment over pandemic response

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rule Britannia?

'Prosecuting somebody for being proud to be British? It's all bonkers!'
Holiday 2021: Nick Ferrari questioned a Government Minister

Holidays 2021: Will Brits be able to go on foreign trips? LBC asks a Government Minister
Reform UK leader Richard Tice told Iain Dale he was considering standing in the Hartlepool by-election

Richard Tice 'actively considering' standing in Hartlepool by-election
Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist
James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London