Driver dies during land speed record attempt at Elvington Airfield

1 October 2020, 23:09 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 23:11

A driver has died during a British land speed record attempt
A driver has died during a British land speed record attempt. Picture: Google
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A driver has died during a British land speed record attempt at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire.

The incident will be subject to a full investigation into the circumstances of the driver's death on Thursday afternoon at the airfield which lies east of York.

A Motorsport UK spokesman said: "Further information will be provided once the initial findings of the investigation are available.

"Our thoughts are with the driver's family, who have been informed, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community present."

Motorsport UK said that it was working with the event organiser and North Yorkshire Police on the investigation.

Elvington Airfield was the scene of a crash involving former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond in 2006.

The 50-year-old was left in a coma for two weeks and with brain injuries after crashing a jet-powered car.

The privately-owned venue, which is an active airfield, is also a facility for driving, driver training, filming and other testing purposes for professional organisations.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tap Water Tainted Brain Eating Microbe

Texas governor condemned for shutting sites to drop off postal ballots
Election 2020 Trump

Trump to attend next two presidential debates despite opposing rule changes
Virus Outbreak France

Paris bars could be shut as hospital beds fill with Covid patients – minister
Margaret Ferrier was speaking in the Commons on Tuesday

‘Covidiot’ MP travels 800 miles despite testing positive

A ferry service will be used to temporarily replace the troubled crossing

Hammersmith Bridge: Ferry service proposed to temporarily replace crossing
John Bolton

Judge says US government’s lawsuit over John Bolton’s book can proceed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The London marathon will look different this year

London Marathon 2020: What are the Covid-19 guidelines and how will the virtual race work?
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Warrington South MP told LBC he was 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

Warrington South MP 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures
Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns
The publican hit out at the 10pm hospitality curfew

Brewdog boss brands 10pm pub curfew 'absolutely bonkers'

Mayor of Middlesbrough hammers Government over new local lockdown rules

'What happened was forced on us without warning' - Mayor of Middlesbrough on restrictions
Will Halloween be CANCELLED? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers

Will Halloween be cancelled? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

'This is the most narrow-minded view I've seen': Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London