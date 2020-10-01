Driver dies during land speed record attempt at Elvington Airfield

A driver has died during a British land speed record attempt. Picture: Google

By Nick Hardinges

A driver has died during a British land speed record attempt at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire.

The incident will be subject to a full investigation into the circumstances of the driver's death on Thursday afternoon at the airfield which lies east of York.

A Motorsport UK spokesman said: "Further information will be provided once the initial findings of the investigation are available.

"Our thoughts are with the driver's family, who have been informed, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community present."

Motorsport UK said that it was working with the event organiser and North Yorkshire Police on the investigation.

Elvington Airfield was the scene of a crash involving former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond in 2006.

The 50-year-old was left in a coma for two weeks and with brain injuries after crashing a jet-powered car.

The privately-owned venue, which is an active airfield, is also a facility for driving, driver training, filming and other testing purposes for professional organisations.