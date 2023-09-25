Shocking moment furious driver bangs on woman's car and calls her 'f***ing s**g' in foul-mouthed road rage rant

The furious man unleashed a tirade at a female driver. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

This is the shocking moment a furious man launches a torrent of abuse at a female driver, barraging her with vile insults as he screams through her windows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man yells "f***ing s**g" and snarls at her through her driver's side glass as she records him before he faces another man and says "I just wanted to make a point".

During the stand-off at a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, he is told to move by the off-screen man who confronts him.

But after initially walking to his car, he returns in a fit of rage, slams his hands on the woman's windscreen and yells: "You f**king see me you f**king tart!"

This guy was upset with another driver somewhere in Bournemouth last August. Footage from Becky Ryan whose mum was in the car. Don't drive, mate! Scary as hell. pic.twitter.com/3c2IphRCJS — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 25, 2023

When the off-screen man tells him to "get in your car and drive" he replies: "Yeah, well I don't like people f***ing filming do I?"

The man then walks off after dismissively saying "yeah, right" at the other man who is challenging him.

The footage was apparently filmed in late August. It was posted to Facebook by Becky Ryan, who said her mother filmed it.

Read more: 'Hard to know' if he’s even aware: Bruce Willis' wife Emma opens up about actor’s struggle with dementia

"Anyone know this vile, disgusting, pathetic excuse of a human who decided to verbally abuse my Mum at Tesco Bournemouth Castle Lane Petrol Station last Friday?" she had said.

Ryan said the driver made "a grown woman terrified" and thanked "the gents" who helped her mother and hoped she could find out who they were so they could thank them.

Dorset Police had been contacted about the incident.