Drivers warned writing two-words on dirty vehicles could land them in court with a £2,500 fine

Drivers and pedestrians alike have been warned they could face a £2,500 fine for writing on dirty vehicles. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Drivers have been warned that the simple act of writing words on a dirty car could land you in court with a fine of up to £2,500.

A seemingly innocent pastime, experts have revealed writing 'clean me' on a grubby vehicle could lead to the scriber having their day in court.

According to car experts Select Car Leasing, writing a simple phrase on on another person's vehicle could result in the owner claiming damages.

They note that the act of writing a message can result in scratches to the vehicle paint underneath, potentially causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said "swirling your finger" could leave "ghost" word in the paintwork underneath.

They also note the owner of the car could also take you to court for criminal damage.

Clean Me! hand written on dirty car - something that could result in a hefty fine and a day in court. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It's a potential crime that's increasingly prevalent during the winter months, as mud and grit on roads makes it harder to keep vehicles clean.

Conway, ttold Lancashire Live: "Some motorists will go to great lengths to protect their paintwork.

"There’s a whole ‘car detailing’ scene in the UK where enthusiasts swap advice on how to clean, polish and protect the paint on their pride of joy.

He adds: "If you were to write ‘clean me’ on a vehicle owned by someone who really looks after their car, you could find yourself in a whole heap of trouble.

"The issue is that swirling your finger through the mud on a car can actually scratch the paintwork.

"If you applied enough pressure while daubing a message, you might even leave the ‘ghost’ of a word on the paint, which is visible even after the owner washes the car."