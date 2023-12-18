Driving home for Christmas? When and where the festive getaway delay hotspots are

18 December 2023, 11:13

The M25 is predicted to face delays of up to an hour over the Christmas weekend.
The M25 is predicted to face delays of up to an hour over the Christmas weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

21 million leisure trips are expected on UK roads this week, with major traffic hotspots predicted on the M1, M6, and M25.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Getaway traffic is expected to peak on Friday and Saturday this weekend as drivers head home for Christmas.

Over 13 million drivers are expected to hit UK roads between Friday, December 22 and Christmas Eve, according to the RAC.

Friday could see the most serious congestion, as festive getaway drivers compete with commuters for the use of major roads.

Data from transport analytics specialists INRIX suggests 12pm - 2pm is the busiest time to travel over the weekend, so avoid lunchtime car journeys.

The best times to travel this weekend are in the morning before 11am and in the evening after 6pm.

According to INRIX, the major traffic hotspots to avoid this weekend will be:

  • M25 clockwise between J7 to J16
  • M25 anti-clockwise between J17 to J12
  • M1 northbound between J12 to J16
  • M6 southbound J27 to J13
  • A303 westbound near Stonehenge

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "Since Christmas falls on a Monday this year, there’s no need for drivers to use annual leave for getaway trips as they can travel over the weekend before.

"For that very reason, our research suggests these days will be the busiest times to drive, so we urge people to set off as early as possible on Saturday and Sunday."

Delays are predicted on major A-roads and motorways this weekend
Delays are predicted on major A-roads and motorways this weekend. Picture: Alamy

Bob Pishue, INRIX transportation analyst, said: "On average, drivers could see travel times up to 20% longer this holiday season, while travellers around Greater London could experience more than double typical drive times. Our recommendation is to avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps to minimise holiday travel traffic frustrations."

National Highways said it will remove more than 1000 miles of roadworks by Tuesday this week.

It means over 98% of motorways and major A-roads in England will be free of roadworks in time for festive getaways this week. Roadworks will return on Tuesday, January 2.

Read more: Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas brainteasers? Put your puzzle skills to the test against Britain's top spies

Read more: Last days you can get your Christmas presents delivered

A spokesman for National Highways said: "It’s also good practice to make sure your vehicle is prepared for the journey ahead. Ensure you have plenty of fuel, the tyres are in good condition, and you have suitable clothing and snacks in the car in case you run into difficulties."

Network Rail is carrying out engineering works over the weekend, which could add to congestion on the roads.

Both Paddington and King's Cross train stations will be closed on Christmas Eve, with Paddington closing from December 24 to December 27.

Heathrow Airport will have no direct National Rail services to or from central London from December 24 to December 27.

Southeastern trains will not travel to London Victoria Station from December 23 to January 1 but will travel to alternative London terminal stations.

Network Rail said it will "target the quietest times" to carry out engineering works.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Brits are being encouraged to swap out their boilers for greener heat pumps in future

Greedy boiler firms hiking costs are 'price gouging' blasts Energy Secretary & vows to investigate

Residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot in Conakry, Guinea

At least four dead after fuel depot explosion rocks Guinea’s capital

BP has paused its shipments through the Red Sea (stock images)

BP halts oil shipments through Red Sea amid growing concerns over rebel attacks

Exclusive
Michelle Mone should be kept out of the Lords, a fellow peer has said

Under-fire Michelle Mone should 'consider position' in Lords after lying about PPE deal, says Claire Coutinho

Tracey Emin is known for her confessional artwork that draws from her own life experiences.

Artist Tracey Emin recovering after her intestine 'nearly exploded'

US President Joe Biden reacts after hearing the loud bang

Car ploughs into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade

Valeriy Zaluzhny

Ukraine’s military chief says office was bugged and other devices detected

New travel rules for Brits are expected to be introduced by October 2024

Brits face new travel rules from 'October 2024' - how will you be affected?

Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page

European Union investigating Musk’s X over possible breaches of social media law

Greater Manchester Police (Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle pictured bottom right) is considering whether to open a criminal investigation into Alex Batty's disappearance

Alex Batty's mother 'thought Covid-19 was created by the state,' friend says as Interpol joins search

The US Steel building in Pittsburgh

US Steel to be acquired for more than £11 billion by Nippon Steel

Kevin De Bruyne (l) and with wife Michelle Lacroix (r)

Kevin De Bruyne's 70-acre home 'ransacked by burglars' as Manchester City star travels to Saudi Arabia

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Saturday

US defence secretary in Israel ‘to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza’

Greater Manchester Police (Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle pictured bottom right) is considering whether to open a criminal investigation into Alex Batty's disappearance

Interpol joins hunt for Alex Batty's mother as teenager believes she went to Finland for Northern Lights

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tests positive for Covid

Miriam Cates

Tory MP Miriam Cates placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Mone should be kept out of the Lords, a fellow peer has said

Kick Michelle Mone out of the Lords, government minister says after baroness admits lying over PPE firm connection
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic celebrates in his party headquarters on Sunday

Near-final results confirm populist victory in Serbia as opposition claims fraud

The explosion took place on Sunday evening

Two men rushed to hospital after huge gas explosion destroys house in Blackburn

The Panda cubs Meng Xiang, right, and Meng Yuan climb in their enclosure during their first birthday in Berlin

Berlin Zoo sends first giant pandas born in Germany to China

A veteran has revealed his poor living conditions to LBC

'It just breaks me': Decorated veteran living in squalid housing says he's been failed by the MoD
Nigel Farage said he was "shocked" by the arrest

Nigel Farage's daughter's long-term boyfriend's parents face ten years in jail after admitting drug charges
Farmers with tractors take part in a protest rally organized by the German Farmers’ Association in Berlin on Monday

Tractors driven to protest at Brandenburg Gate

Jeremy Clarkson opened the Diddly Squat Farm Shop in 2020.

Jeremy Clarkson in fresh battle with council over tree planting at Diddly Squat farm

Acting secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Phanurat Lukboon, third right, talks to reporters as bags containing methamphetamine pills are displayed during a news conference

‘Drug smugglers’ killed in clash with Thai soldiers near Myanmar border

Electoral workers open ballots after the polls closed in Santiago, Chile

Chilean voters reject conservative constitution

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit