US Air Force 'actively monitors' unidentified drones over UK RAF bases as fighter jets are spotted circling

26 November 2024, 08:06

A USAF F-15E Strike Eagle from the 492nd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England
A USAF F-15E Strike Eagle from the 492nd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The US Air Force has been "actively monitoring" unidentified drones over British RAF bases, including Lakenheath and Mildenhall with locals reporting increased fighter jet activity.

A series of coordinated drone incursions over three US Air Force (USAF) bases in the East of England has prompted ongoing investigations by both American and British defence officials.

The incidents, which occurred between 20 and 25 November, involved multiple drones flying over RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell in eastern England, all located within a few miles of one another.

According to a spokesperson for the US Air Forces in Europe, base leaders confirmed that none of the incursions impacted residents or critical infrastructure.

A defence source told CNN that approximately five to six drones were observed during the incidents, and their activity appeared to be coordinated.

CNN reported that the drones did not seem to be of the hobbyist variety and, while their origin remains unknown, there is no evidence they collected sensitive intelligence or posed a threat to the installations.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: “We take threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defence sites. This includes counter-drone security capabilities.”

The MoD further added that it is working closely with the US Visiting Force, police, and other partners to respond to these events. However, no further operational details were disclosed.

RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk is one of the bases impacted
RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk is one of the bases impacted. Picture: Alamy

The incidents were first reported at RAF Lakenheath, a base housing the USAF’s 48th Fighter Wing, which operates F-15E Strike Eagle and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

RAF Mildenhall, home to strategic surveillance aircraft and aerial refuelling tankers, and RAF Feltwell were also affected.

On Monday night aviation enthusiasts on social media suggested that F-15E Strike Eagles may have been launched to investigate the drone sightings during the incursions, although this has not been officially confirmed flight tracking websites do show a number of fighter aircraft circling the area.

In a Facebook message to personnel, Col. Jack R. Arthaud, commander of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, addressed the incidents, stating: “You are most likely aware that we have experienced several sUAS or small drone sightings across the tri-base area since 20 Nov. They are being actively monitored and have not impacted base residents or infrastructure. If you see anything suspicious, to include sUAS’s or drone activity within the tri-base area, please contact either local police or Security Forces. The Liberty Wing is taking all appropriate measures to safeguard RAF Lakenheath, RAF Feltwell and residents.”

The US Air Force addressed the incident in a post on Facebook
The US Air Force addressed the incident in a post on Facebook. Picture: Social media

This string of events comes against a backdrop of heightened concerns about the threat posed by drones to sensitive military installations.

Similar drone incursions have been reported in the US, including at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and the USAF’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

These incidents have highlighted the need for more robust counter-drone measures, with the USAF and its allies taking steps to address vulnerabilities.

