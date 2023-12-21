Drug addict guilty of stabbing girlfriend and three members of her family to death in ‘sacrifice’ at London home

21 December 2023, 12:38

Joshua Jacques, 29, killed Samantha Drummond and three members of her family in their Bermondsey home
Joshua Jacques, 29, killed Samantha Drummond and three members of her family in their Bermondsey home. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A volatile cannabis abuser who claimed he stabbed his girlfriend and three of her family members to death as a "sacrifice" has been found guilty of their murders.

Joshua Jacques, 29, was fuelled by drugs and alcohol when he attacked Samantha Drummonds and her family in their own home in Bermondsey, south London, early on April 25 last year.

Police found the bodies of Ms Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's partner, Denton Burke, 58, after being alerted to a disturbance by a neighbour.

Jacques had left a "bloodbath" in his wake as he attacked the victims with a knife at the terraced home in Delaford Road.

Armed police found Jacques naked and lying in the upstairs bathroom after the killings
Armed police found Jacques naked and lying in the upstairs bathroom after the killings. Picture: Alamy

Police officers found Mr Burke's body at the foot of the stairs and the three women "heaped together" in the kitchen.

Armed officers discovered Jacques naked and lying in the upstairs bathroom in a praying position, screaming "Allah, take me!", "Kill me now", "Get rid of me", and "God please forgive me".

Later, at Lewisham Hospital, Jacques said: "I ain't even in the wrong, I did them for sacrifice", and also warned: "I will do something stupid again."

He had admitted their manslaughters but denied murder on the basis that he was mentally unwell at the time.

Jacques admitted manslaughter but denied murder on the basis that he was mentally unwell
Jacques admitted manslaughter but denied murder on the basis that he was mentally unwell. Picture: Alamy

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for two hours to find Jacques, from Minard Road, Lewisham, south-east London, guilty of four counts of murder on Thursday.

Members of the victims' family expressed relief at the unanimous verdicts with one saying "thank you, Jesus".

The defendant looked down and shook his head in the dock as the jury foreman read out each of the four guilty verdicts.

Mr Justice Bryan adjourned sentencing until February 9 and remanded Jacques into custody.

Samantha Drummonds, 27, was knifed to death in her home by her boyfriend
Samantha Drummonds, 27, was knifed to death in her home by her boyfriend. Picture: Alamy

The judge was invited by the prosecution to consider whether the "exceptional nature" of the multiple killings warranted a whole life sentence.

Previously, prosecutor Tom Little KC said: "The prosecution case is that this is a clear case of murder, or more accurately a clear case of quadruple murder."

He argued Jacques' ability to form a rational judgment and exercise self-control were not substantially impaired by any psychiatric condition, and his behaviour was brought about by "self-induced intoxication, taking drugs and drinking alcohol".

He told jurors: "This, we say, led to a transient psychotic disorder not meeting the requirements for the defendant to make out a partial defence of diminished responsibility."

Jurors were told Jacques had 11 previous convictions for 20 offences, including for cannabis, being in possession of a silver knuckle duster, and robbery.

He first had a mental health assessment in April 2016 after seeking hospital treatment for drinking water from a toilet.

He was arrested after he threatened to stab and shoot a security officer, and, while in police custody, threw food around his cell.

He said he had took 3g of skunk cannabis a day and refused to consider cutting down, saying he would carry on smoking marijuana "even if it killed" him.

In 2018, he was detained under the Mental Health Act after he was seen praying in the middle of a busy road in Brixton, south London, and was in hospital from April 27 to around August 7 of that year.

Initially on admission, the impression was of drug-induced mania with psychotic features, jurors were told.

In February 2020, he was jailed for 51 months for conspiring to deal heroin and crack cocaine, and possessing cannabis. He was released on November 11 2021.

In probation reports from April last year, Jacques was described as chatty and engaged.

Three days before the killing, he called his probation officer to say that he had been offered a job at a radio station.

Two days later, Ms Drummonds confided in a friend that she believed Jacques was having an "episode" and had been "chatting all night and was fixated on topics".

Mr Little told jurors no medical calls were made before the killings nor was Jacques taken to hospital.

Last April 25, Jacques had visited the house where Mr Burke and Ms Hill lived only for the second time.

Ms Ofori-Akuffo, also known as Racquel, sometimes stayed at the property to care for her mother, who was receiving treatment for cancer, while Ms Drummonds had been living there as her own flat was undergoing renovation, Mr Little told jurors.

After Jacques launched his attack, Ms Drummonds called his mother Norma Derrivere but all she was able to say was "Norma he's sta... sta... ahhh".

There were also FaceTime calls between Jacques and his mother that evening, and during one, after 2am, he said: "I'm ending it, I'm gonna make a sacrifice."

Neighbour Alice Canal heard a cat screeching, a male voice swearing, movement, banging and what she believed was someone falling down stairs, which prompted her to call 999 at around 1.42am.

It was claimed on his behalf that Jacques had exhibited manic symptoms consistent with bipolar disorder.

He doubled his skunk cannabis intake from his birthday on April 19 last year - just days before the killings.

However, that escalation came weeks after he began having trouble sleeping which was a symptom of mania, the defence argued.

