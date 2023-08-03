Drug dealers who murdered aspiring lawyer in case of mistaken identity jailed for life

3 August 2023, 16:25

Rashid Gedel, top right and Shiroh Ambersley have been sentenced for killing aspiring lawyer Sven Badzak - pictured with his mother - in a case of mistaken identity
Rashid Gedel, top right and Shiroh Ambersley have been sentenced for killing aspiring lawyer Sven Badzak - pictured with his mother - in a case of mistaken identity. Picture: Twitter/Jasna Badzak/Metropolitan police

By Asher McShane

Two drug dealers have been jailed for the mistaken identity killing of an aspiring lawyer on the streets of north west London.

Rashid Gedel, 22, and Shiroh Ambersley, 23, were jailed at the Old Bailey today for life with a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in February 2021.

Ahead of their sentencing, the victim's mother said dealing with the Metropolitan Police was "harder than getting someone convicted in The Hague".

Sven and a 16-year-old friend were attacked by a group of six young men as they walked in Kilburn on the afternoon of February 6, 2021.

Sven's mother Jasna Badzak shared this image of them together at Christmas on her social media
Sven's mother Jasna Badzak shared this image of them together at Christmas on her social media. Picture: @JasnaBadzak

Mr Badzak was repeatedly stabbed after falling to the ground, while his friend suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to run into a nearby supermarket for help.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, drug dealers Rashid Gedel, 22, from Ilford; and Shiroh Ambersley, 23, from Wembley; were found guilty of Mr Badzak's murder last month.

They were each acquitted of attempted murder of the 16-year-old but were convicted of wounding with intent.

Asked what she thought of how the police dealt with the crime on Times Radio, Mr Badzak's mother, Jasna, said: "It was horrendous for us, they were saying that it was gang-related violence, implying that Sven was a gangster."

Read more: 'Major breach of security': Ex-police chief demands probe as five people held after eco-protesters scaled PM's home

Read more: Yacht used in Princess Diana's iconic last holiday with Dodi sinks after hitting object in French Riviera

Sven was stabbed to death and his 16-year-old friend was stabbed, but survived after running into a shop for help
Sven was stabbed to death and his 16-year-old friend was stabbed, but survived after running into a shop for help. Picture: @JasnaBadzak

She added it became a "problem" for police to get CCTV and they were "very reluctant to do that".

Ms Badzak, who was previously a protected witness in two trials of war criminals at The Hague after fleeing her native Yugoslavia, earlier told the Times: "Putting criminals behind bars in The Hague was a piece of cake compared with dealing with the Metropolitan police."

She described her son as "calm and collected" and said he "never, ever had any altercations with anybody who would be involved in something like that".

Ms Badzak added she was threatened with arrest for "interfering with the investigation".

She added: "I was demanding that they arrest the killers and even arresting any one of them would take at least seven to 10 days."

Gedel and Ambersley are set to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Officers have made a number of arrests in addition to those charged with Mr Badzak's murder, the inquiry continues.

"Officers are determined to bring all those responsible for the death of Sven Badzak to justice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nodding donkey in the desert

Saudi Arabia extends oil production cut in bid to boost energy prices

Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, is suspected of gaining entry to two condos in South Lake Tahoe, and then rubbing sleeping women's feet.

Police arrest man accused of sneaking into two women's holiday homes to fondle their feet

Juror discharged from Lucy Letby trial for 'a good personal reason'

Lucy Letby trial juror discharged for 'a good personal reason' after 13th day of deliberations

What a difference a year makes

What a difference a year makes! Drenched Brits huddle at seaside one year after basking in record 40C sunshine

Deck chairs sitting on a sunny lake next to a calendar of August

When is the August bank holiday 2023? Full list of UK holiday dates 2023

Hasbro logo

Hasbro selling eOne to Lionsgate in deal worth around £393m

Wet weather has meant the number of Brits shopping in July fell for the first time in 14 year.

UK high streets suffer worst July trading since 2009 due to heavy rainfall

The British diplomatic hub in Niamey saw an exodus of diplomats after a riot kicked off at the French Embassy which was torn apart in the chaos

Britons trapped in war-torn Niger after partial evacuation of embassy following riot at French HQ

Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea

Man rams car on to pavement before stabbing people in shopping centre

Ulez signs

Home Counties rebel against Ulez: Six out of seven councils refuse to allow signs

Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, which caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, t

Car-carrying ship towed to Dutch port for salvaging after fire

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

Four Greenpeace protesters held after climbing Rishi Sunak's home

'Major breach of security': Ex-police chief demands probe as five people held after eco-protesters scaled PM's home

The Cujo sank off the coast of France in the French Riviera

Yacht used in Princess Diana's iconic last holiday with Dodi sinks after hitting object in French Riviera

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas

Adidas brings in £344m from sale of Yeezy shoes that will aid anti-hate groups

Wilko will be closing the doors on 15 shops for good this year

Is Wilko closing down? Full list of shop closures

Latest News

See more Latest News

20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali took over 20 seconds to run 100m

Somalia suspends sports official after novice runner took 21.81 seconds to complete 100m race
Black Apple logo displayed on a white iPad

Russian court fines Apple and host of Wikipedia over ‘false information’

Wetherspoons increases cost of pints to £7 at certain pubs

Wetherspoons increases cost of pints across several pubs - is your local affected?

The owner of Three Little Birds bakery was asked to accept payment in exposure

Baker in ‘free cake’ row shares pic of ‘camp’ dessert after Catherine Tyldesley accused her of ‘craving exposure’
Alicia Navarro has turned up at a police station after going missing four years ago

Alicia Navarro story: Who is she and what exactly happened in the missing girl case?

Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure

Lizzo hits back at 'false allegations' as she issues statement after being accused of sexual harassment and fat-shaming
Two ladies enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine in comparison to two commuters in London rain

August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather for a protest called to fight for the country’s freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger

Hundreds rally in Niger as junta seeks to justify coup

There are 400 Wilko stores in the UK

High street retailer Wilko on brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs and 400 stores at risk

Police in Wales are reviewing the contents of a political leaflet that raised concerns about Traveller and gypsy sites

Welsh Secretary faces police probe after 'racist' election leaflet on traveller sites

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan surprised recipients on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan surprise winners of $2m grants in phone calls to personally congratulate recipients
William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit