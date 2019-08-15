Drug Deaths At Highest Level Since Records Began

15 August 2019, 10:48 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 10:52

A person simulating taking the drug heroin.
A person simulating taking the drug heroin. Picture: PA

There were 4,359 deaths from drug poisoning in England and Wales in 2018, a 16% rise on the year before.

New statistics show that cocaine-related deaths have reached their highest ever level, having doubled during the previous three years.

Men were in the majority for overall drug poisoning deaths (2,984) while women accounted for around a third (1,375).

The data also shows that the North East had a significantly higher rate of deaths relating to drug misuse than all other English regions, with London having the lowest rate.

Ben Humberstone, Deputy Director for Health Analysis and Life Events at the ONS, said previous increases had been linked to opiate use, such as heroine and morphine.

But last year's results, he said, were found to be related to a "wider variety of substances", including cocaine and new psychoactive substances known as legal highs.

More than half of drug deaths in 2018 were linked to opiate use, while deaths from legal highs had doubled to 125 in the space of a year.

Figures last month showed drug deaths in Scotland went up 27% in 2018.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Islamic State militant's pledge of allegiance interrupted by bird

A-level top grades lowest in more than a decade

A heard of sheep will be led past Whitehall in protest.

Half Of UK Farms Could Fail If Boris Johnson Forces Through A No-Deal Brexit

Boy, 14, among seven arrested after man stabbed to death with screwdriver in Newcastle

China 'will not sit on its hands' over Hong Kong protests - Beijing's UK ambassador

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?