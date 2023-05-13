Shocking moment drunk driver four times over the limit knocks pensioner off her bike and crushes her under his wheels

By Kit Heren

This is the horrifying moment a drunk driver four times over the limit slams into a pensioner riding her bike and crushes her with his 4x4.

The victim of the brutal incident in Haslemere, Surrey, survived but was left with life-changing injuries.

The cyclist, who is in her 70s, said she no longer laughs, suffers nightmares every time she sleeps and remains "terrified" of being near traffic after being run over on May 12 last year.

The driver, Stephen Selwood, was given two years and three months in prison at Guilford Crown Court, after he was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Selwood, 43, of Longdene Road in Haslemere, also been disqualified from driving for three years.

Horrific footage shows the car emerging from a junction and driving straight into the cyclist. It then knocks her off her bike powerfully, crushing her under the front wheels, then back wheels.

Selwood then tries to drive off before a fellow driver gets out of his car and waves him down to stop him. Another passerby rushes to the aid of his stricken victim.

Stephen Selwood crushed the unnamed woman. Picture: Surrey Police

In an impact statement, the unnamed victim said: “Not a night goes by without nightmares. My life has changed considerably since I was knocked down off my cycle. I used to be outgoing, talking a lot to others, going to church, back-packing. I did my own DIY and gardening.

"I was never frightened of traffic like I am today, absolutely terrified with a strong feeling it's going to happen again.

"My worst fear now is that my left leg will not hold me up through weakness which is happening more so these days plus my mental state is not too good.

The moment Selwood hits the woman. Picture: Surrey Police

The woman goes under his wheels. Picture: Surrey Police

A driver stops Selwood. Picture: Surrey Police

"I don’t laugh anymore. I get overwhelmed with the everyday occurrences, not being able to deal with multiple issues.

"Investigating Officer, Sergeant Joe McGregor, said: ““This footage is shocking to watch but it may serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by those who choose to drink and drive. The victim would like to express her gratitude to the members of the public who stopped Selwood’s vehicle.

"The victim in this case has been left with lifelong physical and mental scars and has bravely said she wants her case to be a warning to anyone who thinks that it is acceptable to drive whilst under the influence. It isn’t. You are putting your life and the lives of others at risk.

"Alcohol limits are there for a reason and if you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, then call 999.”