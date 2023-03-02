Breaking News

Pedestrian who raised her hand to a cyclist on the pavement before she was killed by a car jailed for three years

2 March 2023

By EJ Ward

A pedestrian who shouted and waved her arm aggressively at a cyclist on the pavement, causing her to fall into the path of an oncoming car, has been jailed for three years for her manslaughter.

CCTV footage shows Auriol Grey, 49, shouting at retired midwife Celia Ward to "get off the f***ing pavement" in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, causing her to fall into the road.

Grandmother Mrs Ward, 77, of Wyton, Cambridgeshire, died after she was struck by a car on October 20, 2020.

Grey, who has cerebral palsy, denied manslaughter but was found guilty following an earlier retrial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Judge Sean Enright, sentencing Grey to three years in prison, said "these actions are not explained by disability".

He said that Grey, of Huntingdon, had no mental disorder or learning difficulties and he said the pavement was 2.4 metres wide at the relevant point, describing it as a "shared path on the ring road"

CCTV footage played in court captured the incident when Auriol Grey (L) shouted at cyclist Celia Ward (centre)
CCTV footage played in court captured the incident when Auriol Grey (L) shouted at cyclist Celia Ward (centre). Picture: Cambridgeshire Police/Alamy

Mrs Ward's widower, retired RAF pilot David Ward, said in a statement read to the court by prosecutor Simon Spence KC that the "clip of Celia's last moments will haunt me forever".

"Rarely a day goes by without thinking of her and our happy life together but I can so easily burst into tears, as I have on so many occasions," he said

He said they met in 1965 and in their retirement enjoyed playing golf and seeing the world on cruise holidays.

"I miss her terribly and after a year-and-a-half on my own felt the need to sell our house of 34 years and relocated to a retirement village near Romsey (in Hampshire)," he said.

He said that he did this to be closer to family, including their daughter Gillian Hayter.

Auriol Grey gestured at Celia Ward as she cycled on the pavement
Auriol Grey gestured at Celia Ward as she cycled on the pavement. Picture: Cambs Police

The court heard that two women passed each other on the pavement of the town's ring road pavement on October 20, 2020.

The prosecution claimed that Grey had been "angered by the presence of a cyclist on a footpath".

Prosecutor Simon Spence KC said Grey shouted at Ms Ward and "gestured in a hostile and aggressive way towards" her, which caused her to fall off the bike and into the road where she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Ward, 77, then fell into the road after the confrontation
Ward, 77, then fell into the road after the confrontation. Picture: Cambs Police

The court heard the car had no chance to stop or take avoiding action and that Ms Ward died at the scene.

Jurors were told Grey left before emergency services arrived and went to Sainsbury's where she bought groceries.

In a police interview Grey told officers she was partially sighted and described the bicycle as travelling "fast" in the middle of the pavement.

She said she was "anxious that I was going to get hit by it", adding that she "may have unintentionally put" out her hand to protect herself.

The court was told police couldn't "categorically" state whether the pavement was a shared cycleway.

Celia Ward (R) died after being struck by a car in October 202
Celia Ward (R) died after being struck by a car in October 202. Picture: Family Handout

Following the verdict, Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, who interviewed Grey, said: "This is a difficult and tragic case.

"Everyone will have their own views on cyclists, pavements and cycleways but what is clear is Auriol Grey’s response to the presence of Celia on a pedal cycle was totally disproportionate and ultimately found to be unlawful, resulting in Celia's untimely and needless death.

"I am pleased with the verdict and hope it is a stark reminder to all road users to take care and be considerate to each other.

"I want to take the time to acknowledge Celia's family and thank them for their patience and dignity throughout the entirety of the investigation and trial."

