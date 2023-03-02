Matt Hancock 'had bitter behind-the-scenes clash with then Education Sec over keeping schools open during Covid'

By Chris Samuel

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock (L) was reportedly involved in a behind-the-scenes clash with then-education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson over moves to keep classrooms open during the Covid pandemic. Picture: Alamy

Matt Hancock was involved in a behind-the-scenes clash with then-education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson over moves to keep classrooms open during the Covid pandemic, leaked messages reportedly reveal.

According to The Daily Telegraph WhatsApp messages it has obtained reveal Mr Hancock mounted a “rearguard action” to close schools despite Sir Gavin fighting “tooth and nail” to keep them open.

According to the outlet, exchanges it has seen reveal that Matt Hancock, who was then Health Secretary, battled with Sir Gavin in late December 2020 and suggested it was “mad” that he was trying to keep classrooms open.

Mr Hancock then reportedly fought against Sir Gavin to persuade the government to shut schools in January as a wave of the new Covid variant was at its height.

After initially losing the argument in a Cabinet meeting, Mr Hancock reportedly told an aide: “The next U-turn is born” and added: “I want to find a way, Gavin having won the day, of actually preventing a policy car crash when the kids spread the disease in January. And for that we must now fight a rearguard action.”

The Telegraph said the messages show Mr Hancock then immediately contacted Dan Rosenfield, who was then Boris Johnson's chief of staff, and started an attempt to have schools closed before children returned from the winter break, providing him with his private email address.

As it turned out, after many younger children had returned to classrooms for only a single day, the PM announced that schools would be closed with exams cancelled as a national lockdown came into effect. Schools weren't to reopen until March 8.

In an article for outlet, Sir Gavin revealed that he considered resigning over the decision to close schools.

Matt Hancock in June 2021. Picture: Alamy

“Looking back now, I wonder whether I should have resigned at that point," he wrote. "I certainly thought long and deeply over whether I should have gone then. I just felt so personally upset about it.”

It comes after the outlet reported that messages suggested Mr Hancock had rejected the advice of Sir Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, to test all residents going into care homes a month into the pandemic.

The MP denied the "distorted account" with a spokesman alleging the messages leaked by journalist Isabel Oakeshott after she worked on his Pandemic Diaries memoir have been "spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda".

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock added the messages had been "doctored".

The investigation claims chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty told the then health secretary in April 2020 there should be testing for "all going into care homes".

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. Picture: Alamy

But the messages suggest Mr Hancock rejected the guidance, telling an aide the move just "muddies the waters", and introduced mandatory testing for those coming from hospitals.

Mr Hancock expressed concerns that expanding care home testing could "get in the way" of the target of 100,000 daily coronavirus tests he was desperate to hit, the investigation said.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said the former health secretary is "considering all options" in response to the leak, with a source close to him telling the PA news agency: "She's broken a legal NDA (non-disclosure agreement). Her behaviour is outrageous."

The spokesman said: "Having not been approached in advance by the Telegraph, we have reviewed the messages overnight.

Sir Gavin revealed that he considered resigning over the decision to close schools. Picture: Alamy

"The Telegraph intentionally excluded reference to a meeting with the testing team from the WhatsApp. This is critical, because Matt was supportive of Chris Whitty's advice, held a meeting on its deliverability, told it wasn't deliverable, and insisted on testing all those who came from hospitals.

"The Telegraph have been informed that their headline is wrong, and Matt is considering all options available to him.

"This major error by Isabel Oakeshott and the Telegraph shows why the proper place for analysis like this is the Inquiry, not a partial, agenda-driven leak of confidential documents."

Ms Oakeshott, who has described lockdowns as an "unmitigated disaster", said she was releasing the messages because it would take "many years" before the end of the official Covid inquiry, which she claimed could be a "colossal whitewash".

"That's why I've decided to release this sensational cache of private communications - because we absolutely cannot wait any longer for answers," she said.