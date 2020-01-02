Drunk motorist driving with worn tyres on motorway was six times over the limit

2 January 2020, 14:57

Motorway police spotted the completely worn down wheels of the car
Motorway police spotted the completely worn down wheels of the car. Picture: North West Motorway Police

A drunk motorist who was seen driving on New Year's Eve by motorway police in Greater Manchester was found to be almost six times over the drink-drive limit.

Motorway police spotted the Citroen driving along the M66 near Bury at around 1.50am on 31 December.

The male driver was stopped and breathalysed at the scene.

Stunned officers arrested the individual and posted pictures of the car on their Twitter page.

Alongside photos of the wheel, North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Male been detained for drink-drive on the M66 - has blown 196 (YES THAT'S 196!!) at the roadside - as you can see from the photos you can see why it came to our notice @GMPtraffic #unbelievable #neednewwheels."

A second tweet added: "Nearly six times over the limit."

The drink-driving limit for motorists in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

