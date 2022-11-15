Drunken British pensioner 'to face trial in France' after 'groping air stewardess on flight' - forcing emergency landing

By Kit Heren

A British pensioner is set to face trial in France after he forced a plane he was on to perform an emergency landing by sexually assaulting an air stewardess while very drunk, according to reports.

The man, 66, is alleged to have groped the air stewardess on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante in Spain.

The "seriously drunk" pensioner, who has not been named, caused the flight to land early in the French city of Nantes.

The flight attendant filed a complaint and French police arrested the man.

Local prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul said the man had "admitted” to the alleged sexual assault, French publication Le Parisien reported.

“He was in a seriously drunken state when he was handed over the border police," Mr Gaudeul added.

The man is accused of putting his hand under the skirt of the attendant and touching her private parts while the cabin crew were handing out food and drinks to passengers.

He will now face trial on December 13.